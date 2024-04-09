Lightsource BP Thank Local Communities for Their Engagement and Feedback

Lightsource bp thanks the communities in Coedpoeth, Rhostyllen, New Broughton and Wrexham for their feedback and engagement on proposals for the Plas Power Solar and Energy Storage Project.

The Plas Power Solar and Energy Storage Project will provide a source of renewable energy, helping to reduce carbon emissions and contribute to Wales' net-zero goals, and contribute to the UK’s ambition of a fivefold increase in solar energy generation, up to 70GW by 2035 as set out in the UK’s Net Zero and Energy Security Strategy.

The project could export and store up to 57MWac of electricity, which is equivalent to providing enough power to meet the annual electricity needs of approximately 22,700 homes, saving 15,800 tonnes of carbon.

The 136-hectare site is located immediately east of Coedpoeth and 2.5km west of Wrexham. This site is predominantly grassland used for grazing and was formerly an open cast coal mine. The nearest settlements are Coedpoeth, New Broughton, Wrexham, Rhostyllen and Talwrn.

During the statutory consultation between February and April 2024, over 130 people attended the three public events which were held locally in Coedpoeth and Rhostyllen. Those attending had an opportunity to understand how the plans have changed since the earlier engagement, view the updated proposals, and talk to the project team.

Following this round of public consultation, all feedback received by the project team will be carefully considered and responded to in the consultation report which will form part of the planning application.

Katy McGuinness, Head of Environmental Planning, Northern Europe of Lightsource bp, said:

“We’d like to thank everyone who took part in our engagement and consultation events on our plans for the Plas Power Solar and Energy Storage Project, and shared their thoughts on the proposals with members of the project team. “We place huge value on the feedback from communities during the consultation process. We are grateful for the engagement and feedback we have had on our proposals over the last three years. The communities surrounding the site have played an important role in shaping our project. “We will continue to engage with the community regarding our community benefit fund should consent be granted and once the solar and energy storage project is operational. “We believe our proposed solar and energy storage project will make an important contribution to Wrexham County Borough Council's renewable energy targets and to those of Wales as a whole.”

The proposed Plas Power Solar and Energy Storage Project is classed as a Development of National Significance. This means that Lightsource bp will make an application to Planning and Environment Decisions Wales (PEDW), which will make a recommendation to Welsh Ministers on whether or not to grant planning permission. Lightsource bp currently expect to submit a planning application to PEDW in summer 2024.