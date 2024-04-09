Full Line-up Announced for North Wales Employer’s Event

The organisers of the highly anticipated ‘Navigating Workforce and Skills Challenges' event, scheduled for April 26th at Venue Cymru, Llandudno, are thrilled to unveil the line-up of speakers set to share their knowledge and expertise with delegates.

This event is not just about insights and networking; it's about direct engagement with industry leaders. It's a unique opportunity for employers across the region to hear the latest views on how to tackle key challenges in talent recruitment, development, and retention.

Chaired by former BBC journalist Bethan Williams Price, confirmed speakers and panellists also include:

Craig Weeks – Operations Director, JCB (Keynote)

Alwen Williams – Portfolio Director, Ambition North Wales

Nia Bennet – Director, Effectus HR / Chair, Urdd Gobaith Cymru

Mike Learmond – Senior Development Manager Wales, Federation of Small Businesses

There will also be breakout sessions during the day, including:

People and Employee Development: The Strategic Approach with Dafydd Bowen, Menter a Busnes

Generation Z and Beyond with Lesley Richards, Head of CIPD Wales

Harnessing Employee Engagement with David Roberts, Chair, North Wales Regional Skills Partnership

Registration is free and open to businesses and organisations of any size in any sector. To secure a place, visit https://tinyurl.com/zjnkbe33.

Take advantage of this opportunity to connect with industry experts and fellow professionals. Mark your calendars for April 26th and join us at Venue Cymru for an event that promises to provide answers and inspire.