Lidl Submit Planning Application for New Cwmann-Lampeter Store

Lidl has announced that it has submitted a planning application to Carmarthenshire Council for its first-ever store in the Lampeter and Cwmann area on Carmarthen Road.

The planning application follows a public consultation that saw overwhelming support from residents, with 91% of respondents backing the discounter’s plans to bring its best-value offering to the area.

With a proposed sales area of 1,334m², the store would feature the discounter’s award-winning bakery, the much-loved Middle of Lidl, and customer toilets with baby-changing facilities. The new supermarket is also set to feature solar panels on the roof, helping power the store, whilst excess heat from the refrigeration system will be used to heat it.

Plans also include ample parking spaces for cars and bicycles, as well as electric vehicle charging points. New landscaping around the car park is proposed, with tree and hedge planting to help screen the Lidl store from surrounding properties.

In a boost for the local economy, the application represents a multi-million-pound investment, creating up to 40 new jobs. New starters would also receive one of the highest rates of pay in the sector, underscoring the discounter’s commitment to its colleagues.

George Ledward, Regional Head of Property at Lidl GB, commented:

“We’re pleased to announce that our planning application has now been submitted and would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who took the time to provide feedback on our plans. With 91% in favour, the response has been absolutely incredible. “If planning is approved by Carmarthenshire Council, it will be the first discount food store in the town, providing the local community convenient access to our affordable offering. With many local residents currently travelling by car to other towns to do their weekly food shop, we recognise the clear need for a new supermarket in the area, and should our plans come to fruition, shoppers will save both fuel and time.”

For more than three decades, Lidl has continually delivered its unbeatable combination of quality and affordability to shoppers across Great Britain. With more customers choosing to shop at Lidl, the discounter has consistently been named the fastest growing bricks-and-mortar supermarket for over a year.

Details of the proposals can be viewed on Lampeter.newsite.lidl.co.uk and anyone who would like to discuss the plans can call 0800 089 0361 or email lampeterlidl@new-stores.co.uk.