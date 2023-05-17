Liberty’s Heating Services in Demand with Over £23.7m in New Contracts

Property services business Liberty has secured more than £23.7 million in new heating and maintenance contracts across more than 13,500 homes across South Wales and South West England.

Liberty repairs and maintains buildings, manages properties, builds homes and supports clients across the UK with all their property needs.

The company has been awarded a new £20 million,10-year contract to provide heating installation, servicing and repairs with its existing customers Merthyr Tydfil Housing Association, Hafod Housing, Cynon Taf Community Housing Group and RHA Wales, through their combined purchasing group DEVCO, following a competitive tender process. The social landlords own and manage a combined 9,400 homes.

And thanks to its expertise in renewable energy, Somerset Council has brought in Liberty to service, maintain and repair more than 600 air source heat pumps in its homes.

This builds on Liberty’s existing contract with the council, which in the last quarter alone saw an apprenticeship created, £150,000 invested in the local supply chain and 80 percent of its workforce come from the local area.

Merthyr Valleys Homes, also based in South Wales, has brought Liberty on board to deliver a new five-year contract covering 4,100 homes.

These multi-year contracts will cover servicing of gas, renewable and solid fuel heating systems, domestic and communal heating upgrade works, repairs, safety checks, and more.

Liberty’s commitment to improving the lives of its clients’ customers is also a key feature of the new contracts in South Wales.

Staff will be going into local schools for careers days and taking on apprentices and work experience placements for Merthyr Valleys Homes.

The team will also host energy-saving and cost-of-living workshops and will contribute at least one percent of the contract value to the landlord’s fund for community projects.

Similarly, Liberty has agreed with the DEVCO landlords to hire apprentices and will also provide mentoring for staff, plus £10,000 funding for community projects that will have a positive impact.

Chris Gilmore, Operations Director South West for Liberty, which currently upgrades and services heating systems in more than 200,000 homes across the UK said:

“It’s great to see this strong business growth in the Wales and South West areas. We are looking forward to improving thousands of homes for our clients and for the people living in them. “We’re really proud of the high quality and good value services we provide and have a track record of close to 100% contractual compliance for our clients. So it’s great to see this being recognised with the renewal of our contract with DEVCO. “At Liberty, we’re committed to giving back to the communities we work in, so we can’t wait to support apprentices to kickstart their careers and to champion community projects across these contracts.”

Liberty offers a full range of property services, and its teams are experts in reactive and planned maintenance across all technical disciplines, refurbishments, mechanical and electrical projects, construction, and whole-home decarbonisation.

For more information, visit: liberty-group.co.uk