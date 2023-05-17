BBC Factual Announces Two New Titles at the Wales Screen Summit

The BBC has announced two new factual commissions at Wales Screen Summit. Both commissions are being produced out of Cardiff and are being made by South Shore.

Catherine Catton, BBC Head of Commissioning, Factual Entertainment & Events, says: “These two new shows showcase the food, passion and creativity of people all across the UK and I’m very excited to be bringing them to BBC viewers. Andi Oliver is renowned for her legendary parties so what better person to help communities across the country celebrate in the most joyful way possible. And I’m so pleased that the Hairy Bikers are back on the road once again, this time discovering what makes our western shores, from Bute Island to Devon, so special.”

Andi Oliver’s Big Bash (working title)

This new series for BBC Two and iPlayer sees the renowned chef and restauranteur bring her party organising skills to towns and cities across the UK, galvanizing communities with her unwavering belief in the power of delicious food, good vibes and great music to bring people together and lift the soul.

From her legendary warehouse parties back in the 80s to her ground-breaking pop-up restaurants, Andi Oliver is the ultimate party-starter. Now she’s coming to the aid of people up and down the country desperate to celebrate their towns and communities in the most joyful way possible.

Each episode will see Andi’s creative sparks fly, devising unique themed dishes to serve up on the big day. For inspiration, she’ll meet local chefs and suppliers, getting to grips with the regional produce and recipes that make the area special.

But it’s not just food on Andi’s agenda. As a singer in the 80s punk band Rip Rig and Panic, Andi’s life has always been filled with music and art, so she’ll also be digging into local culture, discovering the brilliant performers and artists who’ll bring each event to life.

As her mission unfolds, Andi will unearth the personal stories and the rich social history that makes Britain’s towns, cities, and communities unique, feeding all she learns into her recipes and party plans.

It’s a huge mission and Andi will need to draw on her seemingly inexhaustible well of determination and enthusiasm to get the job done, devising creative solutions on-the-fly and persuading as many locals as she can to throng to each event.

But will she be able to make every party an unforgettable success?

Andi Oliver’s Big Bash (8×30 w/t) was commissioned by Catherine Catton, BBC Head of Commissioning, Factual Entertainment & Events. The executive producers for South Shore are Andrew Mackenzie, Melanie Leach and James Hedge. The BBC commissioning editor is Patrick McMahon.

The Hairy Bikers Go West

The Hairy Bikers Go West celebrates the amazing food producers, cuisine and vista of Britain’s west shores.

This eight-part series for BBC Two and iPlayer sees the return of best friends Si and Dave in a celebration of enduring friendship, foodies’ passion and the people of this part of the world. They will travel from north to south discovering the producers, farmers and chefs that are contributing to a modern British culinary revolution.

Each week they’ll ride across one stunning part of the west coast and explore the changing area through restaurants, recipes, producers and inventive new food entrepreneurs.

Starting in Scotland and riding all the way to Devon, this is the perfect trip for the Bikers to revisit places that are meaningful to their past, special locations where their friendship was forged, and locations linked to their family history. But it won’t all be familiar territory as they meet new friends and explore new scenery to cook mouth-watering recipes inspired by the diversity of the West coast.

Their journey begins on Bute Island and travels through Dumfries & Galloway, Lancashire, Merseyside & the Isle of Man, North Wales, The Severn Estuary and Somerset, ending in Devon.

Along the way, they’ll meet some of the best artisan food producers in the UK alongside award winning chefs and an incredible array of locals keen to share their passion for local produce.

The Hairy Bikers Go West (8×30) was commissioned by Catherine Catton, BBC Head of Commissioning, Factual Entertainment & Events. The Executive Producers for South Shore are Andrew Mackenzie & Melanie Leach. The BBC Commissioning Editor is Jasmyn McGuile and the Series Editor is Francois Gandolfi.

Copy credit Wales Screen Summit