LGPS ‘Fit for the Future’ Proposal Presents Significant Challenges says Quantum Advisory

Quantum Advisory, the leading independent financial services consultancy, today emphasised that more work is needed before proposals on the Local Government Pension Scheme (LGPS) framework can move forward.

Last November, the UK Government put forward a package of ambitious proposals to reform the structure, investment and governance of the LGPS, followed by an industry-wide consultation which closed last month.

The review focused on three key areas:

Asset Pooling: Administering Authorities (AAs) will be required to fully delegate investment strategy to pools, which will develop internal investment management capabilities and become FCA-regulated. All AAs' assets must be transferred to pools.

Paul Francis, Principal at Quantum Advisory, said:

“While the goal of centralising decision-making to improve efficiency is a good one, the potential impact on AAs and scheme members could be significant. There is a real risk that the proposals could weaken AAs’ control, create conflicts of interest with pools providing principal investment advice, and complicate the balancing of local investment goals with fiduciary duties.”

The proposed shift towards centralised asset management and delegated investment strategy raises several important concerns:

Fiduciary Duties: AAs are worried that by setting broad goals and handing over the implementation to pools, they may not fully meet their responsibilities. More clarity is needed to ensure AAs remain accountable.

Stefano Carnevale, Senior Investment Consultant, continued: