Showcasing the Best of Welsh Business

DEFAULT GROUP

Leveraging Welsh Connections for International Business Development

A - Home Page B - Original Content Business Zone
SHARE
,

Host Carwyn Jones is joined by Kellie Beirne (Director of Cardiff Capital Region), Ty Francis (Chair of New York Welsh) and Dan Langford (Chair of Wales Week Worldwide) to find out how Wales is perceived internationally – why its influence and reach for business development has continued to grow and how Welsh businesses can better maximise their international trading opportunities.

Wales Week Worldwide is the largest annual programme of events celebrating and promoting Wales. It does so by commemorating our national day, celebrating our heritage and culture, and by promoting a modern Wales to the rest of the world. The goal of Wales Week London is quite simple – to make as much constructive and positive Welsh noise as possible.

For more information on how to become involved in a Wales Week anywhere in the world, visit www.walesweek.world

SHARE

Carwyn Jones was born in 1967 and was educated at Brynteg Comprehensive School, Bridgend, the University of Wales, Aberystwyth and the Inns of Court School of Law, London. Prior to his election, he was a barrister in chambers in Swansea specialising in Criminal, Family and Personal Injury Law and a professional tutor at Cardiff University Law School.

Carwyn has served as a Bridgend County Borough Councillor and was Chair of the County Borough Council Labour Group. He has been a Labour Party member since 1987 and played an active role in the ‘Yes for Wales’ campaign.

Role in the Assembly

As well as representing his constituency of Bridgend in the Assembly, Carwyn has also fulfilled a number of different roles within the cabinet. Carwyn was appointed as a Deputy Secretary in March 2000 and replaced Christine Gwyther as Agriculture and Rural Development Secretary on the eve of the Royal Welsh Agricultural Show in July 2000.

In March 2002 the role of Business Minister was added to his Rural Affairs portfolio. In June 2002 he was appointed Minister for Open Government. In May 2003 he was appointed Minister for the Environment, Planning and the Countryside. In May 2007 he was appointed Minister for Education, Culture and the Welsh Language and from July 2007 was appointed Counsel General and Leader of the House.

Following the retirement of Rhodri Morgan AM in December 2009, he was appointed First Minister of Wales. He was appointed to the Privy Council on 9 June 2010. Following re-election to the National Assembly for Wales in May 2011, Carwyn Jones was re-appointed First Minister by Her Majesty The Queen, following nomination by the National Assembly for Wales.

Carwyn joins Business News Wales as a Senior Consultant, bringing his considerable knowledge to the Publisher.

His interests include sport, reading and travel. He is a fluent Welsh speaker.
 

Related Articles

 