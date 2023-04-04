Leveraging Welsh Connections for International Business Development

Host Carwyn Jones is joined by Kellie Beirne (Director of Cardiff Capital Region), Ty Francis (Chair of New York Welsh) and Dan Langford (Chair of Wales Week Worldwide) to find out how Wales is perceived internationally – why its influence and reach for business development has continued to grow and how Welsh businesses can better maximise their international trading opportunities.

Wales Week Worldwide is the largest annual programme of events celebrating and promoting Wales. It does so by commemorating our national day, celebrating our heritage and culture, and by promoting a modern Wales to the rest of the world. The goal of Wales Week London is quite simple – to make as much constructive and positive Welsh noise as possible.

For more information on how to become involved in a Wales Week anywhere in the world, visit www.walesweek.world