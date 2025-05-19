Leisure WiFi Firm Acquired by Leading European Provider

A leisure industry WiFi provider has been acquired by Passman Group, a leading European provider of WiFi and connected solutions.

Founded in 2011 by work colleagues Ben Griffiths and Rhodri John with just a £750 investment, Camping Connect started life as a weekend hobby. By 2016, it had grown into a full-time venture, scaling from a two-person side project to a 25-strong team delivering high-performance WiFi and digital solutions to more than 550 holiday parks across the UK.

Now the Swansea company is joining Passman Group, a European leader in connected solutions for hospitality, healthcare, and retail, with more than 13,000 clients, 250 staff, and a €63 million turnover.

Co-founder Ben Griffiths said:

“This journey started with a simple idea and a shared passion for technology. We never imagined that what we built in our spare time would one day become part of a European tech powerhouse. Partnering with Passman Group means we can bring even more innovation to our customers while staying true to our Welsh roots and to the UK leisure market.”

Rhodri John, co-founder, added:

“This acquisition offers a key opportunity for us to look beyond the leisure sector and into wider hospitality markets. We are now looking to expand our areas of focus into hotels and large holiday parks, which will strengthen our mission to deliver world-class digital experiences across the UK.”

The acquisition brings immediate benefits to Camping Connect’s customers, including access to Passman Group’s cutting-edge research and development, and connected technologies, future-proofed digital infrastructure, and a broader portfolio of products tailored to evolving guest expectations.

CEO of Passman Group, Patrick Layani, said:

“Camping Connect is a shining example of local innovation with national impact. We were inspired by Ben and Rhodri’s vision, values, and entrepreneurial spirit. Together, we’ll accelerate the delivery of smart, sustainable, and guest-friendly technology across the UK and beyond.”

Camping Connect is also set to launch several new technology solutions to help UK holiday parks save money, improve guest satisfaction and thrive in a digital-first, eco-conscious world. These include interactive TV and Chromecast for next-generation guest entertainment, and Passenergy, an energy-saving technology helping parks reduce carbon emissions by up to 30%.

Camping Connect will continue to operate from its headquarters in Swansea, with plans to create new skilled jobs from engineering to sales. The firm said it will also further invest in local supply chains and partnerships, and will support wider digital skills development across the region.