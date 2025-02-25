Legat Owen Strengthens Team with Three Key Appointments

Property consultancy Legat Owen has appointed Gareth Joyce as Senior Development Surveyor to support the growth of the Residential Development team.

Gareth arrives with a wealth of experience in the development sector, having worked on a varied portfolio of development and regeneration projects with Denbighshire County Council, Turner & Townsend, Northwest Regional Development Agency and Cheshire West and Chester Council.

The Residential Development team deals with significant development land sales, valuations and development consultancy for clients ranging from major PLCs to landowners and niche developers. The team has extensive industry experience and first-class technical skills and market knowledge.

Will Rees, Director at Legat Owen, said:

“Gareth is a fantastic addition to our growing Residential Development team and brings with him a varied professional background having worked on some significant North West and North Wales regeneration projects.”

The Residential Sales team is also growing with the addition of Kate Foxton. Kate has been a familiar face to many visitors to the Chester office over the past few years where she has held the position of receptionist. Kate has now transitioned to a residential sales role, where she will continue to bring her exceptional customer service skills to assist our clients and customers.

Legat Owen, which has offices in Chester and Nantwich, established a Residential Sales division two years ago. The department, headed up by Hannah Baker and supported by the work of the Residential Development team, is a key part of Legat Owen’s ambition to be the leading whole-service agency in Cheshire, Wirral and North Wales.

The Residential Sales division specialise in the sale and marketing of premium homes and new housing developments. Clients include the University of Chester, Blueoak Estates, Archway Homes and Castle Green Homes.

Finally, Legat Owen has welcomed Brooke Cummins, who will take on the role of receptionist at their Chester office, succeeding Kate.