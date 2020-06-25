Legal Training Provider Moves into New Cardiff City Centre Office

Legal training provider Barbri Altior has leased office space in Park Place in Cardiff city centre.

The award-winning legal training provider is part of Barbri International and trains lawyers and trainee solicitors across the UK and internationally via online learning programmes and classroom based training locations around the world.

Barbri Altior has leased 1,800 sq ft of newly refurbished office space on the upper ground floor of the 7/8 Park Place period office building on a five year lease. The landlord was advised in the transaction by property consultancy Knight Frank.

Mark Sutton, partner in the offices agency team of Knight Frank in Cardiff, said:

“The period properties in Cardiff city centre are always popular with occupiers, providing a host of period features and giving tenants good ‘pavement profile’. This four-storey office building is part of the traditional office core within easy reach of the city centre amenities and nearby occupiers include Sedgwick, PWC, The AA, Slater & Gordon and Principality Building Society. “The refurbished suite combines the best of the building’s character and modern specification with new comfort cooling and LED lighting.”

Jody Tranter, Head of Barbri Altior, said:

“Park Place was the perfect opportunity for us, with great quality space in a very central location amongst many of the leading professional services firms in Cardiff. Our staff are excited about the move into our new office.”

Landlords works are underway on the 1st floor where a refurbished 1,800 sq ft office suite will be available shortly, contact Knight Frank for further details.