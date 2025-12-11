Learning Technology Lands Cardiff-based Company National Award

Cardiff-based digital transformation company Opencentric and the British Council have won gold at the Learning Technologies Awards 2025 in the category ‘Best Use of Blended Learning – Public and Non-Profit Sector’.

The award recognises the joint programme ‘Transforming Teaching Through Blended Learning at Scale,’ which has delivered impactful teacher development across education systems in China and Indonesia.

Using Opencentric’s ‘In Class’ mobile platform, the initiative has directly supported more than 1,600 teachers and benefited more than 60,000 students worldwide.

The judges praised the project for its “strong alignment between pedagogy and technology, used to empower educators and enhance learning quality”. They highlighted the programme’s scale, complexity, and commitment to improving teaching practices through accessible, high-quality professional development.

“Winning gold at the Learning Technologies Awards is a significant milestone for our team,” William Velasco, director and founder of Opencentric, said. “It reflects our shared commitment with the British Council to improving teaching quality on a global scale. “As education systems continue to adapt to new challenges, we will keep building solutions that are practical, scalable, and grounded in real classroom needs. This project proves that impactful digital transformation is possible when technology is built with educators at its heart, and we’re proud that we’re developing it here in Wales.”

‘In Class’ was designed and developed in Wales by Opencentric, a specialist in Drupal-based learning and engagement systems, to help teachers improve their Classroom English. The platform enables teachers to access professional development anytime, anywhere, ensuring sustainable improvements in teaching quality and learner outcomes.