Learn About Major Investment That’s Helping Transform Swansea

Businesses soon have the chance to find out more about major City Deal investment that’s helping transform Swansea.

A free ‘Meet the City Deal’ event is taking place at Swansea Arena on Wednesday March 20, giving updates on key regeneration schemes like 71/72 Kingsway and the Innovation Matrix that’s taking shape at the University of Wales Trinity Saint David’s SA1 waterfront campus.

Lasting from 9am to 12.30pm, the event is being organised by the Swansea Bay City Deal in partnership with Swansea Council.

Information about council business grants funded by the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity fund will also be made available.

Speakers will include Cllr Rob Stewart, Swansea Council Leader; Professor Ian Walsh, Provost of UWTSD’s Swansea campus; and Jonathan Burnes, the Swansea Bay City Deal’s programme director. There will also be opportunities to network and visit project stands.

The Swansea Arena development is part-funded by the Swansea Bay City Deal, along with the major new office development being constructed at the former Oceana nightclub site on The Kingsway.

Due for completion in the coming months, the 71/72 Kingsway scheme will provide space for 600 jobs in sectors like tech and digital while also boosting Swansea’s economy by £32.6m a year.

The 104,000 square foot development includes public spaces with specific areas of the building being offered to the open market to let. These are made up of Grade

A office space, as well as retail, food and beverage spaces, an event hall, and flexible and serviced workspaces.

Cllr Rob Stewart, Swansea Council Leader, said:

“The arena means we’ve already had a taste of City Deal investment in Swansea, but there’s much more to come. “Not only will the state-of-the-art office scheme on The Kingsway be complete in the coming months, but construction is now well under way on the University of Wales Trinity Saint David’s Innovation Matrix development too. “These projects will combine to help further raise Swansea’s status as a leading city for events, business and innovation, while also attracting further private sector investment to our city. “The event at the arena will be a great chance for local businesses to find out what’s going on and how they can potentially benefit.”

The Innovation Matrix will provide 2,200 square metres of floor space for young businesses to work closely alongside expert academics and benefit from UWSTD resources and equipment.

Set to be largely occupied by digital and health-related businesses, the new development will be located alongside the university’s existing IQ and Y Fforwm buildings.

Head here to reserve a spot at the ‘Meet the City Deal’ event.

The Swansea Bay City Deal is a portfolio of projects funded by the Welsh Government and UK Government, the public sector and the private sector across Swansea, Carmarthenshire, Neath Port Talbot and Pembrokeshire.