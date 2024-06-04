Leading Welsh Law Firm Doubles Cardiff Office Space

A commercial law firm has doubled the size of its Cardiff head office following a continued period of significant growth.

Celebrating its 22nd birthday this year, Darwin Gray says it is experiencing exponential growth across the firm at all levels of expertise. It recently announced it had expanded its Bangor office, and it has grown team numbers by 40% in the last 18 months. The firm now has a team of 45, with both its Corporate and Commercial and Litigation teams recently doubling in numbers, and a significant number of new members joining the Employment and HR team.

The company has welcomed a number of senior recruits this year so far, including Partner Nick O’Sullivan, who brings to the firm a new depth of Wills and Probate expertise, and Legal Director Julia Bridge who has joined the award-winning Commercial Property team.

Managing Partner, Fflur Jones said:

“With the rate of growth we’re experiencing at Darwin Gray, we are pleased to have expanded our head office, providing additional space for the team to connect and collaborate. The expansion signifies the investment in our growth plans and the ambitions we have for the future.”

Along with its recent growth, Darwin Gray has also been successful in winning several tenders in this year, including for opportunities to work with Cancer Research Wales, S4C, Coleg Cymraeg Cenedlaethol, Adnodd Cyf and Wales Council for Voluntary Action (WCVA).

Fflur added: