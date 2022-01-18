Leading UK Entrepreneur’s Top Tips to Grow Your Business in 2022

Could 2022 be the year your business really takes off? Then it’s time to realise those burning ambitions, says leading UK entrepreneur Byron Dixon.

Byron advised on the development of the new Help to Grow: Management scheme, which is designed to give business leaders the competitive edge when it comes to planning for growth.

Aimed at small and medium-sized businesses from across the UK with between 5-249 employees, the course is 90% funded by government, meaning businesses pay just £750. The course is run by business experts and entrepreneurs experienced in successfully growing their businesses, at the UK’s leading business schools, that have been accredited by the Small Business Charter.

Byron, CEO of Micro-Fresh and a member of the Help to Grow Expert Advisory Council, said:

“The start of any year is a great moment to decide what your business goals are and how you’re going to deliver on your targets. Help to Grow is a fantastic opportunity to learn from the best and create a tailored plan for your business.”

Byron’s key resolutions for January are:

1. Review your business strategy: Set time aside each week to review your strategy, make adjustments and think about the best next steps.

2. Make your business greener: Make energy-efficient upgrades to your workspace, use sustainable packaging, go online to reduce paperwork, and use greener delivery methods.

3. Talk to your staff: Employees who feel engaged and inspired at work are more productive. Find out what they think or have a team day to discuss changes they would like to see, then develop a company culture that reflects their needs and your businesses values.

4. Cut down the office admin: Use software to simplify and automate invoicing and customer service, cutting down the chance of manual errors, while freeing up time for other important tasks.

5. Refresh your marketing plan: Prioritise what worked best for your business in 2021 and cut out anything that wasn’t effective. Consider new marketing strategies as well.

Byron said this advice has been crucial in helping grow Micro-Fresh, which he founded in 2006, making antimicrobial treatment for household products such as socks, shoes, towels and baby bedding.

Micro-Fresh is now partnered with over 50 retailers and is entering new markets, such as the United States.

The Help to Grow: Management course is worth £7,110 per participant but the subsidy means business leaders pay just £750 for tailored, high-quality business training.

Business leaders can benefit from 50 hours of in-depth training, one-to-one business mentoring, and the opportunity to grow their business fast. They can take part around existing work commitments and access learning through a blend of online and face-to-face sessions.

Throughout the course, business leaders develop a realistic and valuable Growth Action Plan that is tailored to the challenges they face.

Byron added:

“Most business owners are busy with day-to-day tasks, running the business and working within it. What helped us grow is time away from the business with likeminded business owners, to work on and develop a strategy for growth. “This is crucial as it helps our growth as leaders personally and as a business. “The Help to Grow: Management scheme includes easy to understand modules, which is significant for you and your business. “The most beneficial part is the peer-to-peer network, as running a business can be a lonely place. Learning and bouncing ideas off other business owners is an invaluable part of the course.”

To find out more about Help to Grow: Management and to register for a course near you visit gov.uk/helptogrow.