Leading Industrial Door Manufacturer Appoints New Managing Director

One of the UK’s leading manufacturers of high-performance engineered doors has announced the appointment of a new Managing Director to steer the direction of the firm and drive its plans for business growth.

Rhino Doors, which has manufacturing bases in both Port Talbot, South Wales, and Bamber Bridge, Lancashire, has promoted Matthew Richards to Managing Director, following the departure of Jon Walters in June 2023.

Walters’ appointment as Managing Director in April 2022 was intended to be an interim one, with the aim of implementing certain manufacturing improvements and leading the expansion of the business into new sectors.

With this work now complete, Rhino Doors will transition to a more permanent management structure, with Richards stepping up as Managing Director with immediate effect.

Having spent over ten years working in engineering project management roles within the oil and gas industry, Richards joined the firm in June 2022 as Project Engineering Director, tasked with developing Rhino’s product offering, systems and processes.

Now, his focus will shift to driving Rhino’s commercial growth, working with the wider team to ensure the continued delivery of world-class, engineered door systems for the firm’s growing client base.

“I’m very pleased to be leading Rhino into the next stage of its growth journey, working alongside a brilliant and dedicated team,” said Matthew Richards, newly appointed Managing Director at Rhino Doors. “After a year of experience with the firm under my belt, I’m looking forward to finding ways to add value, increase revenue and expand our technical capabilities – in partnership with my colleagues across the wider Group.”

Stuart Lawrence, Group Managing Director at Rhino Engineering Group, added:

“Matthew’s broad industry knowledge and experience, coupled with his aptitude for identifying areas for improvement, made his appointment a logical choice for us. “We’re delighted to have him steering the ship at such an important moment in Rhino’s history, supporting our expansion into new sectors and regions, and leading the development of our product offering.”

