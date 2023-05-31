Leading HR Consultancy Acquires Health & Safety Specialist

Leading south Wales HR consultancy EffectiveHRM has announced the acquisition of Health and Safety (H&S) specialist, Standerwick Safety Partnership’s client book.

This exciting deal will officially bring together two successful, female-led businesses, to consolidate future growth within the sector.

EffectiveHRM, founded by Emma del Torto in 2011, will take on Standerwick’s clients, with their existing managing director, Jane Standerwick, retaining a consultancy role.

Founded in 2008, Standerwick Safety Partnership offers hands-on support to enable businesses to implement effective systems for health and safety, quality and environmental management. Where necessary, they act as the H&S Competent Person for clients, and services include bespoke packages for training, auditing and consultancy.

Emma del Torto, managing director of EffectiveHRM, said:

“This is a positive step for EffectiveHRM. As well as allowing us to consolidate our HR and H&S services, we will be working with another female-founded organisation that shares our own ethos and values. “By welcoming Jane and H&S business partner Jon Ireson to EffectiveHRM, we will boost our core delivery service by having our own H&S resource in house. Both Standerwick and Effective’s clients will continue to get the high level of service they have come to expect.”

Jane Standerwick, founder of Standerwick Safety Partnership, said:

“This is the next stage in Standerwick Safety Partnership’s journey and I am excited to see the direction that Emma and her team take the business.”

Legal counsel was provided by Betsan Powell at JCP Solicitors for EffectiveHRM and Sian Elvis of Heights Legal for Standerwick Safety Partnership. EffectiveHRM’s operations manager, Dafydd Lloyd, leads the H&S team.

EffectiveHRM was established with a mission of becoming the UK’s most cost-effective, personable and valuable HR service. Effective’s expert advisors work on a flexible basis with employers to provide the right tools, practical guidance and easy-to-follow templates needed for good people management.

Winner of the Wales HR Awards Best HR Consultancy 2020 & 2021, EffectiveHRM’s services include: retained HR support, health and safety, learning and development, and business coaching.