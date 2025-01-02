Leading Cardiff Bus Operator Invests £29m to Supercharge Mission for Carbon Neutral Fleet

Cardiff Bus, the main operator of bus services in Cardiff and the surrounding area, is leading the charge to become the first net zero public transport company in Wales, bolstering its efforts by investing £29 million into sustainable practices across its fleet.

The firm supports more than 60,000 daily passengers across Cardiff, Barry and Penarth, and has recently deployed a fleet of 55 electric buses – almost a third of its total portfolio of vehicles.

This new fleet will provide transport for the majority of passengers across 41 services and is one of multiple investments from the business, which has achieved a 52 percent reduction in energy consumption over the last three years.

Tying into the transport provider’s wider sustainability strategy, now made up of seven pillars to better align with the sustainable development goals from the Welsh Government, the fleet of electric vehicles has been positively received by passengers, the firm said.

To further bolster its sustainability efforts, mitigate future impact of its operations and reduce waste related emissions, Cardiff Bus has partnered with waste specialist, Envirovue.

The partnership has deployed detailed waste tracking to accurately analyse and assess environmental impact, managing 109 tonnes of waste and recycling 97 percent of this, whilst investing in compaction equipment to reduce transport requirements.

Daniel Redfern, Director at Envirovue, said:

“It’s been brilliant to work with Cardiff Bus. We’ve supported the team since 2022 to reduce overall waste management costs and associated carbon emissions.

“By using technology to identify where we can compact, divert and streamline waste management services, all waste operations from Cardiff Bus are now carbon neutral. Using our innovative software that tracks end-to-end waste movement, we have been able to ensure 100 percent compliance and carbon offsetting.”

The third element of the sustainability strategy from Cardiff Bus includes heavily investing in social value. Craig Hampton-Stone, Managing Director at Cardiff Bus said: “At Cardiff Bus, we take our responsibility to support social equity and the people of Wales, regardless of their background, extremely seriously. We’re proud to provide a service that invests in people and constantly improves to connect our customers to family, work and opportunities across the board.

“Providing a carbon neutral public transport service that promotes clean air is a huge step to achieving this.”

Earlier this year, Craig spoke at the House of Lords to discuss how the electrification of buses will result in socio-economic improvements across the country and flagged the challenges that are halting wider progress.

He added: