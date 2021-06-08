Leading’ Award for Pembroke Business

A company with ambitions to become the best business to work for in Pembrokeshire has seen its efforts recognised by Wales’ leading gender equality charity.

BlueTree Home and Garden has been awarded prestigious ‘Leading FairPlay Employer’ status by Chwarae Teg which runs the Agile Nation2 Business Programme.

The speciality retailer has taken impactful steps and worked with an unwavering commitment to increase diversity in its workforce – attracting more women employees, and to become an employer of choice. It has adopted innovative practices which provide equality of opportunity for staff – ensuring they are supported personally and professionally, and removed potential barriers for job candidates.

Sean Lade, Managing Director, BlueTree Home and Garden Ltd, said:

“The changes made during our time on the programme has had a huge benefit to the business. We have managed to completely overhaul our HR department to ensure we have the processes and policies in place to put us on track to reach our goal of being one of the best employers in Pembroke Dock, and hopefully in the future being the best in Pembrokeshire. One of our four core values is “Team Growth and Happiness”; The work we have done whilst working with Chwarae Teg has helped us realise this vision and help us understand how we can deliver this for our current and future employees of the business.”

Gemma Littlejohns, Senior Delivery Partner – Business Programme, Chwarae Teg, said:

“Being awarded our FairPlay Employer ‘Leading’ Award is quite an achievement. BlueTree Home and Garden invited their employees to provide us with anonymous feedback regarding their workplace culture and working practices. The feedback results were excellent and along with our assessment of a wide range of supporting evidence, we were delighted to be able to present them with our highest level of award. I have had the privilege of meeting some of the team and observing their engagement on the Business Programme with our Employer Partner, Amanda McNamara. BlueTree have been very receptive to Amanda’s recommendations and have implemented some changes with immediate effect, with more planned in the coming months. It’s great to see yet another Welsh employer addressing gender disparity and providing a working environment that is conducive to the recruitment, retention and progression of women.”

The Agile Nation2 Business Programme, run by Chwarae Teg, is fully funded by the European Social Fund through Welsh Government. Further information is available at https://chwaraeteg.com/projects/an2-business-programme.