Hutchinson Thomas Merges with Simmonds Hurford Solicitors

South Wales law firm Hutchinson Thomas has completed the merger with Simmonds Hurford Solicitors, expanding its client base and presence in Swansea while strengthening its expertise and offering in relation to property, probate, and business law.

Simmonds Hurford, based on Walters Road, Swansea, has been established for more than 25 years. Michael Simmonds and Helen Hurford, its partners, will join Hutchinson Thomas as consultants. Four other members of Simmonds Hurford’s staff will also join Hutchinson Thomas.

The merger extends Hutchinson Thomas’ reach to three offices – Neath and two in Swansea (SA1 and Walters Road) – and deepens its expertise in certain elements of its offering. For Simmonds Hurford, the merger means the firm can offer its existing client base a much wider range of services.

Peter Morgan, managing partner, Hutchinson Thomas, said:

“We are delighted to welcome all of Simmonds Hurford’s employees and clients at Hutchinson Thomas. The firm has a long history and excellent reputation, and we believe this merger will benefit all those involved.”

Robert Williams, senior partner, Hutchinson Thomas, said:

“Through our history, Hutchinson Thomas has always grown steadily and cautiously always putting the interests of our clients first. We feel this merger continues in that ethos, adding excellent expertise to our firm and welcoming a new client base which will now benefit from our broader offering.”

Helen Hurford said:

“We are delighted to be joining forces with a firm of Hutchinson Thomas’ calibre and reputation. We look forward to working closely with the partners to ensure a smooth handover while retaining excellent service for our clients.”

Michael Simmonds said:

“This represents a significant move for the firm. After steadily growing our reputation and client base for 25 years, we now look forward to working with Hutchinson Thomas and embarking on a new chapter in the history of the firm.”