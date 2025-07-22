Leaders Reflect on Growth Deal and Wider Investment in Mid Wales

Senior representatives from the UK and Welsh Governments joined Growing Mid Wales (GMW) at the Royal Welsh Showground to reflect on the continued progress being made across the region – and to reaffirm their shared commitment to unlocking further investment and opportunity.

With many initiatives gearing up to enter the delivery phase over the next 12–15 months, momentum is building across the Growth Deal as Mid Wales looks to the future and the discussion focused on how joint working continues to drive economic development in the region.

The Mid Wales Growth Deal remains a cornerstone of regional investment, with over £110 million jointly committed by the UK and Welsh Governments. The investment is expected to unlock over £400 million in total investment, support between 1,000 and 1,400 jobs, and contribute to raising productivity and GDP across the region.

Over the last 12 months, the Deal has continued to move forward, with key achievements including:

The launch of the Mid Wales Commercial Property Investment Fund, providing targeted support to develop high-quality commercial space across the region.

Full business case approval for projects through the Digital Programme, helping to improve broadband connectivity in rural and hard-to-reach areas.

Progress within key areas such as tourism, fostering innovation and resilience in foundational sectors.

The Growth Deal is part of a broader, integrated and complementary set of initiatives being driven by GMW – designed to tackle long-standing challenges while building on the region’s unique strengths and assets. Together, these initiatives are helping to create the conditions for sustainable and inclusive economic growth.

Beyond the Growth Deal, the region has also made significant strides through other GMW activity:

Investment from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) is supporting place-based regeneration and local business growth.

Energy projects are developing new models for clean, rural energy systems through innovation funding.

The Mid Wales Regional Skills Partnership continues to align training with employer needs, and

Work is underway on a new Regional Transport Plan to improve connectivity across Mid Wales.

In a joint statement, Councillor Bryan Davies, Leader of Ceredigion County Council and Councillor Jake Berriman, Leader of Powys County Council, joint Growing Mid Wales Board Chairs, said:

“We’ve reached important milestones through the Growth Deal, but that’s just part of the story. By building on our strengths and working collaboratively, we’re securing wider investment and laying the foundations for a more prosperous, better-connected Mid Wales. “We’re proud of the progress made not only through the Growth Deal, but across our broader regional work – from energy to skills and regeneration. We look forward to working with both governments to realise future opportunities as part of the new UK industrial strategy and any further investment to continue delivering our shared ambitions for Mid Wales.”

Wales Office Minister Dame Nia Griffith said:

“The UK Government is proud to invest in the future of Mid Wales through the Growth Deal, helping us achieve our mission of economic growth for every part of Wales. “We are already seeing positive results, and by continuing to work closely with local partners, we can ensure the region thrives and there are good opportunities for generations to come.”

Welsh Government Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning, Rebecca Evans, said:

“The £55 million Welsh Government contribution into the Mid Wales Growth Deal will foster the right conditions to promote economic prosperity and enable businesses to flourish in Mid Wales. “It will unlock the region’s significant potential, create quality jobs, and deliver lasting benefits for communities.”

The visit formed part of Growing Mid Wales’ presence at the Royal Welsh Showground, showcasing how investment and partnership are helping the region thrive.