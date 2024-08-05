Law Practice Announces Retirement of Managing Director

Spicketts Battrick Law Practice has announced the retirement of Richard Battrick, Managing Director and former Senior Partner.

Richard Battrick began his career in June 1986 when he co-founded Cassam and Battrick, a small two-man firm. Under his leadership, the firm saw significant growth, leading to a merger with Spicketts in January 2006. As Senior Partner, Richard guided the firm through an era of expansion, resulting in the establishment of one of the largest law firms in South Wales, with three offices and over 100 staff members.

Reflecting on his career, Richard said:

“It all started in June 1986 with the founding of Cassam and Battrick. The merger with Spicketts in January 2006 marked a new chapter, leading to the growth of our firm into one of the largest in South Wales. I am proud of what we have achieved, but I believe that I have taken the firm as far as I can, and it is, therefore, time for me to step down and let the young, talented youth that has come through the ranks take the practice on to the next part of its journey.”

Throughout his career, Richard has been instrumental in the firm's growth setting a high standard of legal practice in family and property law, as well as will and probate services. His leadership has not only expanded the firm's reach but also fostered a strong internal culture.

As Spicketts Battrick Law Practice moves forward, the leadership team will be headed by John Alison as the new Managing Director. He will be supported by Ryan Greenhough and Linda Parish, who have been key partners in the firm, as well as Michael Worthey, who will take on the role of Information Services Director.

John Alison, the new Managing Director, said:

“It has been an absolute pleasure working alongside Richard for all these years. I’m sure I speak for everyone when I say how grateful we are for his friendship and guidance. Stepping into his shoes is a massive task, but with the support of our wonderful staff and fellow Directors, I am confident that the firm will continue to grow and prosper in the years ahead.”

Michael Worthey, Information Services Director, added: