Law Firm Welcomes Family Lawyer to Mold Office

A lawyer who has just joined one of North Wales’s oldest legal firms was inspired to specialise in divorce and child arrangement cases after working as a volunteer at her university’s law clinic.

Esme Rowson, 24, originally from Shropshire, has just joined Swayne Johnson which has offices across North Wales and Cheshire and where she is part of the Family Law team and based at their Mold office.

Esme graduated with a Law degree from the University of Liverpool in 2021 and joined a law firm in Hoylake on the Wirral in their family department.

While studying in Liverpool she volunteered for the University Law Clinic and she said:

“That was what sparked my interest in Family Law because we were supporting parents involved in family cases. It’s a very challenging time for a lot of people and it is a privilege to help them navigate their new normal. “Clients are often experiencing really tough and difficult times dealing with matters such as the arrangements for their children or where they will live after separation. “I am delighted to get the chance to continue my career with Swayne Johnson. North Wales is a beautiful area and the firm is very welcoming and I’m really enjoying being a part of the Family Law team.”

Swayne Johnson Head of Family Lisa Harbour said:

“We’re delighted to make another high calibre appointment in Esme as we continue to expand our offer to clients. “We offer a comprehensive range of services across a wide area of law and we have the kind of high quality expertise that means clients don’t need to look to firms from outside the area for the legal services they need. “At Swayne Johnson we believe in building relationships with the people who come through our doors and providing them with the reassurance that they’re dealing with people who know and understand them and those are qualities that Esme brings to her role.”

Away from work, Esme is a keen walker and she and two friends are planning to tackle a gruelling challenge this autumn, the Long Mynd Hike, a 24-hour figure of eight walk over the Shropshire Hills, near Church Stretton.

She said: