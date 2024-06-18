Law Firm Achieves Record Financial Results with Turnover of £118m

Browne Jacobson increased its year-on-year turnover by 12% for the year ending 30 April 2024, leading to record revenues in excess of £118 million.

The UK and Ireland law firm has more than doubled its turnover in the past decade, from £50 million in 2014, following a series of high-profile client wins, strategic partner hires and new office openings.

2023 saw the firm launch a Cardiff office – Browne Jacobson’s first office in the Welsh market and its seventh location in total – alongside the continued growth and development of the firm’s Irish offering in Dublin, which opened in 2022.

In May 2024, the firm also announced its recruitment of a technology and commercial law team from EY Law, led by Rowan Armstrong and Alex Mason, to enhance Browne Jacobson’s capabilities in end-to-end legal technology services.

Richard Medd, Managing Partner at Browne Jacobson, said: