Law Firm Achieves Record Financial Results with Turnover of £118m

Browne Jacobson increased its year-on-year turnover by 12% for the year ending 30 April 2024, leading to record revenues in excess of £118 million.
The UK and Ireland law firm has more than doubled its turnover in the past decade, from £50 million in 2014, following a series of high-profile client wins, strategic partner hires and new office openings.
2023 saw the firm launch a Cardiff office – Browne Jacobson’s first office in the Welsh market and its seventh location in total – alongside the continued growth and development of the firm’s Irish offering in Dublin, which opened in 2022.
In May 2024, the firm also announced its recruitment of a technology and commercial law team from EY Law, led by Rowan Armstrong and Alex Mason, to enhance Browne Jacobson’s capabilities in end-to-end legal technology services.
Richard Medd, Managing Partner at Browne Jacobson, said:
“I’m so proud to announce yet another set of impressive financial results for the firm, which show us continuing a powerful growth trajectory.
“That success is built on progress across all of our offices and sectors, and rewards our continued commitment to our balanced practice supporting business and society. It also allows us to invest even more in our people, technology and processes to ensure we can continue to delight clients and support them in their biggest challenges.
“Our geographic footprint also continues to expand with a new office in Cardiff and the first full year of trading for our Dublin office, which extends our reach into the EU. We also have plans to significantly increase our headcount in key growth markets across the UK and Ireland office network over the next few years, and will continue to explore options to grow our talent base and client offer.
“Since becoming Managing Partner four years ago, I have seen the firm go from strength to strength during an unprecedented period of change. Completing another exciting year with further growth puts us in an even stronger position to deliver for our clients, provide great opportunities to our people and ensure we remain at the forefront of society’s biggest issues.”