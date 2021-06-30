Launch of the Cardiff Business Awards 2021

Now in its Seventh year the annual Cardiff Business Awards launched this week, with businesses across the capital once again encouraged to gain recognition for their achievements over the last 12 months and to celebrate at a black-tie dinner in City Hall on the 26th November 2021.

Launched in 2015, the Cardiff Business Awards have grown in prestige and importance to become firmly established as one of the leading business awards, not just in Cardiff, but throughout the whole of Wales.

Last year saw the awards go online due to the Covid restrictions and Gorilla TV be recognised as the Cardiff Business of the Year. We had a record number of entries and the evening, hosted by Jamie Owen, was live streamed on You Tube to a bigger audience than ever before. This year we hope to be back at City Hall and tickets will be on sale later in the year.

This year we are once again supported by Cardiff Council and sponsors also include: Business News Wales, Cardiff Metropolitan University, Development Bank of Wales, LexisNexis Risk Solutions, Stills. We are also really pleased to welcome Starling Bank as sponsors of the Start Up of the Year category.

Anne Boden, Founder and Chief Executive of Starling Bank commented:

“Cardiff is a dynamic and entrepreneurial city with a supportive ecosystem. In sponsoring the start-up business of the year category of these awards, we hope to celebrate and raise the profile of the city's start-up community”

Huw Thomas, Leader of Cardiff Council commented:

“I am delighted Cardiff Council will continue its role as lead sponsor for the Cardiff Business Awards 2021. This will be an opportunity to celebrate local businesses across the business sectors and recognise how many have dealt with the twin challenges of COVID and Brexit and the contribution they continue to make to our economy and communities in the capital city. I look forward to sharing the stage with some of these companies at the awards ceremony in the City Hall in September.”

Frank Holmes, Chair of Judges said:

“The 2020 Cardiff Business Awards featured a record number of fantastic businesses despite the Pandemic which did not diminish their determination to react and adapt to the challenging and frightening circumstances still facing all our citizens. Last year’s entrants all shared a common theme and that was the importance of safeguarding, enabling and inspiring their staff through good leadership and team spirit. We look forward to welcoming another record number of worthy entrants in 2021 , to celebrate their inspiring and demonstrable success.”

Liz Brookes, co-founder of the Cardiff Business Awards and Director of Grapevine Event Management, commented:

“The Welsh capital continues to exceed expectations when it comes to launching, growing and sustaining businesses; even during a pandemic and we can’t wait to meet the businesses who are ensuring that Cardiff bounces back from these tough times. Collectively these organisations play a key role in driving both the capital and wider regional economy so it is important to offer the unique opportunity to celebrate the vibrancy of the city’s business sector.”

The Cardiff Business Awards 2021 are open to organisations that can demonstrate strong business performance, innovation and exceptional customer experiences on a consistent basis within our Capital City.

The full list of Awards is as follows:

Construction Business of the Year

Creative and Digital Business of the Year

Employer of the Year

Entrepreneur of the Year

Family Business of the Year

Financial and Professional Service Business of the Year

Green Business of the Year

Innovation Business of the Year

International Business of the Year

Leisure, Hospitality Business of the Year

Manufacturing Business of the Year

Retail Business of the Year

SME of the Year

Start-Up Business of the Year

Technology Business of the Year

Third Sector Organisation of the Year

Young Business Person of the Year

Each finalist will be considered for the overall Cardiff Business of the Year 2021 Award. Entries are now open and can be submitted via the Cardiff Business Awards website: http://cardiffbusinessawards.com/

Closing date for entries is Friday 10th September, the awards themselves will be held, once again, at City Hall on Friday 26th November 2021.

Sponsorship opportunities are still available. For more information on becoming a sponsor of the 2021 Cardiff Business Awards please visit the website for details. https://cardiffbusinessawards.com/