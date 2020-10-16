Last of the BA 747s Lands at Bro Tathan from Heathrow

Lat week seen the final BA 747 land at the commercial airfield at Bro Tathan, the Welsh Government’s 1,200 acres business park in the Vale of Glamorgan – to be recycled and utilised for spares by eCube Solutions.

One of the final two 747s to leave from Heathrow this morning, its retirement brought forward several years as a consequence of the pandemic, the aircraft will now be utilised at eCube Solutions, the leading aircraft disassembly and end of life services provider based on the business park.

The last 747 was the first aircraft to utilise the newly introduced Instrument Landing System (ILS) at Bro Tathan after introducing the airspace changes at the Welsh Government site, operated on its behalf by Cardiff International Airport.

eCube Solutions Managing Director Peter Dunsford said:

“eCube Solutions is delighted to have received the very last British Airways 747-400 aircraft to be flown from its London Heathrow base and home of over 20 years. This is a truly iconic aircraft which has a lot of very loyal followers with fond memories and attachments to the aircraft type – and many to this actual aircraft. As Europe’s leading provider for aircraft end of life services including component removal, disassembly and recycling, we strive to provide both airlines and aircraft owners with maximise value from a retired aircraft. We can assure everybody that this aircraft is highly recyclable and will continue to be utilised in many different ways for many, many years to come.”

eCube Solutions is a leading provider of storage, disassembly and parts re-use and recycling services to global aircraft owners in Europe, the Middle East and Asia, including major airlines and aircraft leasing companies. The company recently received significant investment from Baird Capital, the direct investment arm of Baird, to support the continued growth of the UK business, alongside supporting rapid growth in its new continental European facility in Castellón, Spain, with plans to expand into North America, the world’s largest disassembly market.

eCube was one of Bro Tathan’s first tenants, and their base provides a unique combination of offerings – access to the south Wales pool of aviation talent, a regulated airfield with permanent Air Traffic Control, a runway which accommodates aircraft of all sizes, easy access to Cardiff, Cardiff airport and the motorway network. This is all supplemented by the backing of the Welsh Government, with the Airfield Development Team and Business Wales supporting the company’s development on a regular basis.

Bro Tathan includes a fully operational 1,800m runway on a commercial airfield operated by Cardiff Airport, stand-out features include:

a strategic employment site offering occupiers quick and serviced occupational solutions, as well as space to grow through a range of design and build opportunities.

a convenient location, within 15 miles of Cardiff, 20 minutes from the M4, and less than five miles from Cardiff Airport, with over 50 direct flights and more than 900 international connections.

access to a skilled workforce, with strong links to local colleges and universities.

Many of the world’s primary aerospace businesses already operate in the Bro Tathan area, including British Airways, Airbus, GE, and Nordam. The business park is also home to Caerdav, who are creating Europe’s most advanced flight training centre of excellence for commercial aviation training and engineering, providing complete training for pilots and cabin crew. Also located at Bro Tathan is global car icon Aston Martin and production of its first SUV, the Aston Martin DBX.