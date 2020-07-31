Last Day for Wales Transport Awards Nominations

Welsh Transport businesses across Wales have just one day left to get their entries in for the 2nd Wales Transport Awards. The call to entry is for any business or service that works in the transport sector of Wales; from haulage to bus drivers, before the nomination deadline closes at midnight on the 31st July 2020.

The Wales Transport Awards were launched in 2019 to celebrate those making a difference to, and championing, the transport industry in Wales.

Given the current global situation and all that those within the transport industry are doing to keep our country moving, we want to ensure that Wales’ transport organisations are getting the recognition they deserve.

Businesses and individuals in the Transport arena are invited to submit entries for free across 17 categories, with those shortlisted then invited to virtually attend the awards ceremony on October 9th.

On the call for nominations, founder of the awards Liz Brookes said:

“We’ve only got one day to go until the 2nd Wales Transport Awards entry deadline closes. We are delighted with the number and calibre of organisations which have entered so far, but we don’t want anyone to miss out, especially after such a tough start to 2020. If you want to nominate, you’ve got just today left to get in touch and ensure the business of your choice is recognised in Wales.”

The Wales Transport Awards are being supported by headline sponsors Keolis Amey, who recently relocated their head offices to Wales.

Other sponsors include Plant-I, Marsh Commercial, Petronas, Traveline Cymru, Stills, Propel Finance and Business News Wales.

Mark Powney, Business News Wales and Media partner of this years Transport Awards commented:

Following months of uncertainty, it is great to see these awards come back to life. Transport is one of the fastest moving sectors in Wales with a fantastic backbone of businesses developing their models for the new world we are about to re-enter. The awards will shine the spotlight on those firms pushing ahead and we look forward to showcasing their achievements over the coming months.

Chair of judges, Denise Lovering commented:

“During these very worrying and uncertain times, I think the transport sector has responded brilliantly. Whilst always mindful of their obligations to health and safety and following the Welsh Government’s guidelines on the pandemic, operators have risen to the challenge to support the food chain and the safe movement of people. As we return to a more normal way of life, I think we are very fortunate to have these transport companies working in Wales and look forward to celebrating their commitment and hard work at the Awards.”

The deadline for entries into the Wales Transport Awards close at midnight 31st July 2020. For more information visit https://www.walestransportawards.co.uk/