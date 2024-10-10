Landmark International Partnership Set to Drive Global Health Data

Swansea University will play a key role in new healthcare and data science partnership between the UK and Singapore.

SeRP (Secure eResearch Platform) and SAIL Databank, based in Population Data Science at Swansea University Medical School, are a pivotal part of a groundbreaking collaboration between Health Data Research UK (HDR UK) and the National Research Foundation Singapore (NRF).

A Memorandum of Understanding has just been signed to formalise this partnership, strengthening ties between the UK and Singapore as well as setting the stage for globally impactful health data research.

The partnership will explore innovative ways to harness data for improving patient outcomes through secure and trustworthy health data use.

Professor Simon Thompson, Co-Director of SeRP and the SAIL Databank said:

“This collaboration demonstrates our commitment to utilising health data and advanced in-house technology to make a real-world impact. “By collaborating with international partners, we can accelerate the development of innovative solutions that improve healthcare outcomes, not just in the UK but globally. This partnership between the UK and Singapore exemplifies the power of shared knowledge and expertise in addressing important health challenges. “By sharing best practices in data governance and fostering cross-border collaboration, we can ensure that our research not only delivers scientific breakthroughs but also upholds the highest standards of data security, inclusivity, and public trust. We are excited to continue contributing to the success of this partnership and to help shape the future of healthcare.”

Prof David Ford, Professor of Informatics, Director of Population Data Science at Swansea University Medical School & Co-director of SAIL Databank, said:

“This partnership exemplifies how, through shared expertise and collaboration, we can harness the power of data science to drive data-driven healthcare innovation and improve health outcomes for everyone. By working together, we can turn data into meaningful, life-saving insights that benefit populations globally.”

Key projects led by Swansea, including the use of trusted research environments and cross-border data analytics, will be integral to the partnership. Swansea’s role will enhance data security, inclusivity, and public trust, ensuring that health data is used ethically and efficiently to tackle critical health challenges.

The collaboration represents a partnership of multiple Institutions alongside Swansea – the University of Nottingham, the Agency for Science Technology and Research (A*STAR) and the Trusted Research and Real-world Utilisation and Sharing Tech (TRUST) Office, Ministry of Health Transformation Singapore (MOHT).

It will focus on several priority areas for collaboration, including:

Accelerating trustworthy data use: By developing and sharing best practices in information governance, trusted research environments, and public engagement, the partnership aims to promote safe and trustworthy use of health data to foster public trust;

By developing and sharing best practices in information governance, trusted research environments, and public engagement, the partnership aims to promote safe and trustworthy use of health data to foster public trust; International scale research: Cross-border research initiatives will be prioritised, utilising open data standards and federated analysis to address global health challenges, demonstrating the potential of large-scale data science collaborations between countries;

Cross-border research initiatives will be prioritised, utilising open data standards and federated analysis to address global health challenges, demonstrating the potential of large-scale data science collaborations between countries; Shaping the future of health data research: The partnership will drive innovation in health data research through joint publications, conference presentations, and educational initiatives, encouraging thought leadership, training and knowledge exchange; and,

The partnership will drive innovation in health data research through joint publications, conference presentations, and educational initiatives, encouraging thought leadership, training and knowledge exchange; and, Promoting equality, diversity, and inclusion: It will focus on fostering positive research cultures and ensure that research outputs help build a more inclusive global health ecosystem.

The MoU was signed by Permanent Secretary for National Research and Development Professor Tan Chorh Chuan, and Director of Health Data Research UK Professor Andrew Morris and witnessed by Deputy Prime Minister of Singapore and Chairman of the National Research Foundation Mr Heng Swee Keat.

Professor Morris said:

“This partnership represents our collective dedication to unlocking the vast potential of health data. It ensures that our joint advancements will deliver tangible, worldwide benefits, setting new standards in medical research and innovation.”

Chief Executive Officer of the National Research Foundation, Singapore John Lim said:

“The secure and responsible use of patient data has tremendous potential to transform healthcare systems and enable a healthier population through the early detection and treatment of diseases and chronic illnesses. This collaboration will help advance the use of data science to improve healthcare at scale, bringing benefits to Singapore, the UK and beyond.”

The partnership was enabled by the collaborative efforts of the Population Data Science team with leadership from Professor David Ford and significant contributions from Professor Thompson, Chris Orton, Dr Stephanie Lee, Professor Adam Chee, Professor Sinead Brophy, Professor Ashley Akbari, and Chris Roberts.