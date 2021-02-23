Landmark Hydrogen Hub in North Wales Moves Step Closer

Plans for the development of a landmark hydrogen hub in north Wales are moving one step closer with the appointment of Welsh law firm, Capital Law.

Menter Môn, the Anglesey based social enterprise who are responsible for developing the project, in partnership with Anglesey County Council, have appointed Capital Law due to their track record of working in the fast paced and evolving energy sector, as well as their understanding of Welsh legislation, following their ongoing involvement in innovative energy and decarbonisation projects, such as the South Wales Industrial Cluster, and various community energy schemes.

The firm has been instructed to advise on the project structure for the vehicle to deliver the scheme, and to provide ongoing legal support in relation to enterprise, procurement and planning.

Menter Môn is a not-for-profit company providing solutions to the challenges facing rural Wales, working with businesses, communities and individuals, to deliver projects that contribute to a sustainable future.

The organisation manages projects across North and West Wales, with the majority of activity currently being conducted in Anglesey and Gwynedd.

The development of the new Holyhead Hydrogen Hub on Anglesey is recognised as a crucial step in the process of moving towards a net zero carbon economy – providing cost effective, clean, secure energy for power, heat and transportation – and it aligns with many of Menter Môn’s other projects, particularly Morlais – a 240MW tidal energy scheme off the coast of Holy Island.

Specifically, the Holyhead Hydrogen Hub project aims to establish a hydrogen supply-chain to serve the Port of Holyhead and heavy vehicles, while also providing the platform for scale-up and diversification to serve other markets.

Speaking about the project, Kate Evans, who leads the energy team at Capital Law, commented:

“The Holyhead Hydrogen Hub is not only the first of its kind in Wales, but it also embodies the type of bold and innovative work being undertaken by the North Wales economic hubs. “The region undoubtedly has the infrastructure and expertise to deliver a project of this scope and scale, but vitally it also has the people who have a real desire to move the hydrogen agenda forward. “Wales is really making huge strides in this arena and is showcasing a diverse range of innovative energy projects across the whole country, many of which we are supporting as a firm and are in line with our commitment to support projects that will help build a sustainable economy for future generations – both from an economic perspective, and an ecological one.”

Guto Owen, Hydrogen Director at Menter Môn, said: