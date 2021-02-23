Tourism Operators Thrilled by Swansea’s Global Appeal

Tourism operators around Swansea are delighted that the area has been praised by one to the world’s most influential media organisations.

The renowned New York Times (NYT) reports that South Wales is one of the globe’s must-visit destinations, with Gower attracting warm praise.

Its story is being enjoyed online by people around the world – including Swansea business people who operate in the area’s Tourism sector.

Welsh Government Alert Level Four restrictions mean that travel here is only allowed when essential. However, it is thought that the exposure will help Swansea lead the way in a post-Covid world.

In the NYT’s 52 Places to Love in 2021 feature, reader Owen Martikan said that South Wales was “a place set apart” and that his family regularly visit Mumbles.

He wrote:

“Mumbles sits at the edge of the Gower peninsula – a beautiful wild place that offers expansive beaches, medieval castles, hilltop trails, horses that graze near Stone Age ruins and picture-book villages with friendly pubs serving Sunday roasts and local ales in dark-wood booths. “Mumbles is homey and welcoming. Our trips represented different stages in our lives. But each trip also seemed less like a visit to relatives in the old country than an escape to a secret, beautiful place that only we knew.”

Alix White, of Oxwich Bay’s Beach House restaurant, said:

“Running a business in an area of unspoilt natural beauty is a delight for us at Beach House. “Oxwich Bay and nearby Rhossili beach are truly world class – exceptional landscapes that pair a unique sense of mystique with iconic imagery. “Gower has been blessed with so many wonderful areas to explore, with hidden gems, dramatic beachscapes and panoramic views that surprise visitors young and old around every corner. “We feel incredibly fortunate to operate in such a beautiful area of Wales.”

Olive Edwards, of Gower country house and restaurant Parc le Breos House, said:

“It’s wonderful to hear that Gower has received such admiration from over the water. We of course appreciate how lucky we are to live and work in such a beautiful place with beaches like Three Cliffs on our doorstep. “We are spoiled for choice with all of the amazing local products and produce that we use to supply our restaurant – and we can't wait to reopen to our customers from near and far soon.”

Rhys Morgan, club manager at Pennard Golf Club, said:

“It’s fantastic to see the support that Pennard Golf Club and Gower gets from overseas. “We’re fortunate enough – in normal times – to welcome hundreds of Americans every year to the club and we always receive wonderful feedback from each and every one of them. “Our American friend and colleague Tom Doak, who wrote about Pennard in his first book Confidential Guide, still raves about the club and course today. We can’t wait to be able to welcome all visitors back in the near future.”

Robert Francis-Davies, Swansea Council’s cabinet member for investment, regeneration and tourism, said:

“We continue to work with tourism operators to help them through this difficult time and to plan for a bright future. “The local tourism economy has witnessed steady growth year on year, attracting 4.7 million visitors a year and contributing £447m to the local economy, supporting 5,700 jobs. “We want to build on that success in the years to come. “Already, the city’s emerging Copr Bay district with its indoor arena, is capturing the imagination of the city, the region and the rest of Wales. “It will be key to Swansea re-imagining its city centre as a destination that will benefit residents and attract visitors and further investment. “This and other projects will bring in new visitors to the destination and give even more reasons to visit throughout the year.”

NYT places to love included: The Marrakesh Medina, Morocco; Lake Michigan, USA; the Yarra Ranges National Park, Australia; Table Mountain, Cape Town, South Africa. More – www.bit.ly/Mumbles2021.