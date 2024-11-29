Landmark Court of Appeal Ruling Wins Prestigious Legal Award

The team responsible for securing a landmark ruling by the Court of Appeal has won the ‘Outstanding Case of the Year Award’ at the Personal Injury Awards 2024.

Gamlins Law and Exchange Chambers secured the award at last night’s awards ceremony in Manchester.

Gamlins Law, led by personal injury and clinical negligence lawyer Elen Roberts, had previously instructed Exchange Chambers, represented by Chris Barnes KC and Matthew Stockwell, to pursue the appeal in the Hadley v Przybylo case.

The ruling by the Court of Appeal marked a significant win for claimants, particularly those involved in catastrophic injury claims, as it addresses the recoverability of costs associated with rehabilitation.

The crux of the case revolved around whether a claimant’s solicitor could recover costs incurred in attending meetings connected with the claimant’s rehabilitation.

A previous ruling had gone against the claimant, but earlier this year the Court of Appeal ruled in favour of the claimant.

Elen Roberts said:

“We are thrilled that Hadley v Przybylo has been named Outstanding Case of the Year. This was a significant ruling for the personal injury and clinical negligence profession, and it is hugely important that the legal team and their efforts have been recognised.”

Chris Barnes KC, Head of Exchange Chambers’ Personal Injury department, said:

“The point determined in Hadley v Przybylo was one of real significance to the manner in which catastrophic injury claims are handled. It was a pleasure to work with our instructing solicitor Elen Roberts from Gamlins Law.”

Gamlins Law, which has its head office in Rhyl, North Wales, acts for clients across the UK in a wide range of Personal Injury and Clinical Negligence cases. Elen Roberts is recognised as a leading head injury lawyer by Headway, the brain injury charity.