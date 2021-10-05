Landmark Cardiff Regeneration Win for Housing Developer

Leading place maker, United Living New Homes, has been awarded a multi-million-pound contract by Angelo Gordon and Ridgeback to deliver new homes at its Dumballs Road development in Cardiff.

The developer and regeneration specialist will deliver 432 one and two-bedroom residential apartments across two blocks, providing much-needed homes for local people. The development will also provide indoor and outdoor amenity space, a public square, commercial space to the ground floor and extensive landscaping.

Located in the heart of the Dumballs Road regeneration zone, the £55 million Build to Rent scheme will play a key role in delivering Cardiff councils Local Development Plan Strategy. Providing high-quality new homes as part of a mixed-use scheme on a vacant site in a highly sustainable, brownfield location.

The scheme also includes vital low carbon infrastructure, with electric vehicle charging points and solar panels contributing to sustainable development and helping Cardiff Council achieve its vision of becoming a carbon-neutral city by 2030.

Delivered over two phases, the development is scheduled to be completed in October 2024.

Conor Bray, Chief Operating Officer, United Living Group, said:

“This contract award is an exciting addition to United Living Group’s growing portfolio of large-scale development projects. “Cardiff is a thriving city that is growing and needs new, good quality housing to meet demand and we look forward to playing a central role in creating much-needed new homes that residents will be proud to call home.”

United Living is accelerating its growth into the Build to Rent Sector with over £300 million worth of schemes in the pipeline, due to commence construction in the acknowledged growth cities across the UK in 2022.

Mick Holling, Regional Managing Director, United Living New Homes North, said:

“As a leading UK placemaker, we are delighted to be playing a leading role in the creation of a new vibrant, sustainable community in Cardiff. “With a track record for delivering high-quality residential schemes across the UK, we are very much looking forward to bringing the proposals to life, for the benefit of local residents and the future success of the city.”

The development site is a joint venture between Angelo Gordon and Ridgeback Group.

Ridgeback Group is a UK focused real estate investor and operator with a Build to Rent portfolio in excess of 2,100 homes ranging from planning and in construction through to fully operational. Angelo Gordon is a US-based investment adviser founded in 1988, which owns and operates more than 50,000 build-to-rent units in the US and 5,000 in Europe.