Lakeland Announces Re-opening of its Cardiff Store

Lakeland is delighted to announce the re-opening of its store in Cardiff with comprehensive safety measures and social distancing in place to protect customers and colleagues.

Following updated government guidance, the Lakeland store which re-opened on Saturday 27th June, is now welcoming customers back into store and the team are enjoying helping customers to shop and explore its vast range of specialist products for the home.

Lakeland has reviewed and updated every aspect of the way its stores operate, with extensive social distancing and safety measures in place to keep colleagues and customers safe, including:

Capped number of customers allowed into stores at any one time

Floor markers to indicate 2m distancing

Hand sanitising stations for the use of colleagues and customers

Enhanced cleaning regimes across all stores

All colleagues have been provided with personal safety equipment including face visors, face masks, gloves and hand sanitiser

All colleagues are also wearing social distancing badges to remind customers of the 2m distance

Lakeland’s store network is reopening in a phased way to ensure that each and every store can be reopened as safely as possible. Further information on these safety measures, a list of all open stores, as well as a short video on how these measures are being implemented, can be viewed here: https://www.lakeland.co.uk/info/StoreLocator

Neil Piggot, Lakeland’s Retail Director says: