Lakeland Announces Re-opening of its Cardiff Store

Lakeland is delighted to announce the re-opening of its store in Cardiff with comprehensive safety measures and social distancing in place to protect customers and colleagues.
Following updated government guidance, the Lakeland store which re-opened on Saturday 27th June, is now welcoming customers back into store and the team are enjoying helping customers to shop and explore its vast range of specialist products for the home.
Lakeland has reviewed and updated every aspect of the way its stores operate, with extensive social distancing and safety measures in place to keep colleagues and customers safe, including:
- Capped number of customers allowed into stores at any one time
- Floor markers to indicate 2m distancing
- Hand sanitising stations for the use of colleagues and customers
- Enhanced cleaning regimes across all stores
- All colleagues have been provided with personal safety equipment including face visors, face masks, gloves and hand sanitiser
- All colleagues are also wearing social distancing badges to remind customers of the 2m distance
Lakeland’s store network is reopening in a phased way to ensure that each and every store can be reopened as safely as possible. Further information on these safety measures, a list of all open stores, as well as a short video on how these measures are being implemented, can be viewed here: https://www.lakeland.co.uk/info/StoreLocator
Neil Piggot, Lakeland’s Retail Director says:
“With extensive safety measures now in place we are thrilled to have re-opened our Cardiff store. Gayle, The Store Manager and the Cardiff team are looking forward to welcoming more customers back into store, and we’ll continue to follow all government advice to ensure the health and safety of our colleagues and customers. As we’ve all been spending more time at home recently, we’ve been cooking, baking and cleaning more than ever before and our knowledgeable team are looking forward to helping customers with even more advice and ideas.”