Labs by Transport for Wales and Media Cymru Names Inclutech as Winner of Accelerator Programme

Labs by Transport for Wales has named accessible incident-reporting platform Inclutech the overall winner of its sixth accelerator programme, securing the start-up a contract to further develop its technology for the Welsh transport network.

The announcement was the finale of a Demo Day held at Techniquest which showcased nine pioneering start-ups. The event, run in partnership with Media Cymru, was the culmination of a rigorous 10-week programme where innovators developed solutions to key challenges in transport and media, from AI-driven security to zero-emission regional travel. Before an audience of more than 50 industry leaders, investors, and policymakers, each company pitched the Minimum Viable Product (MVP) they had built.

“Cohort Six proves that Welsh innovation can solve global transport challenges,” said Barry Lloyd, Head of Innovation at Transport for Wales. “The calibre of ideas we’ve seen spanning AI, inclusive design and zero-emission aviation shows that the Welsh transport system has a bright future ahead.”

Gavin Johnson, Research and Development Producer, said:

“Media Cymru is delighted to partner with Transport for Wales to provide support to drive cutting-edge research and development (R&D) for the transport sector. Collaboration is key to unlocking smarter, more sustainable solutions, and this partnership reflects our shared commitment for innovation not only within the media sector, but across a broader range of sectors.”

Three awards were presented to recognise outstanding achievements:

Winner of Cohort Six: Inclutech – Founder Becca Hume won the top prize for her non-verbal incident-reporting platform, which empowers vulnerable passengers to flag safety concerns discreetly and in real time, creating a safer and more inclusive public transport environment.

– Founder Becca Hume won the top prize for her non-verbal incident-reporting platform, which empowers vulnerable passengers to flag safety concerns discreetly and in real time, creating a safer and more inclusive public transport environment. Best Pitch: Barcud – Dr Ben Gwalchmai was recognised for his compelling pitch for a zero-emission electric seaplane service concept designed to slash Holyhead–Cardiff travel times to under two hours.

– Dr Ben Gwalchmai was recognised for his compelling pitch for a zero-emission electric seaplane service concept designed to slash Holyhead–Cardiff travel times to under two hours. Spirit of the Programme: Cavefish AI – Steve Williams received this award for his work on the EchoDepthAI platform, an emotional-intelligence AI engine capable of interpreting 52 distinct emotions from facial expressions, voice, and text to help personalise passenger content and experiences.

The winning contract gives Inclutech the opportunity to develop a proof-of-concept for TfW.

Inclutech founder and CEO, Becca Hume said:

“We’re absolutely thrilled to be selected as the overall cohort winner. Working alongside Transport for Wales over the past 10 weeks has been an invaluable experience — helping us shape a safer, more inclusive future for passengers and staff. This recognition highlights the urgent need for more accessible, streamlined reporting tools across the rail network, and we’re excited about the potential to continue this work together.”

The cohort also featured a diverse range of other pioneering solutions:

Bays Consulting and Createc unveiled CrowdGuardian, a novel AI model that leverages real-time sensing technology to identify behaviours that could potentially become violent or dangerous, with a focus on Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWG).

1 Timetable presented its collaborative platform designed to help the rail industry deliver against timetable objectives, placing vehicle, crew, and schedule data at the core of its software.

Proaptus showcased its AI-driven solutions that use Distributed Acoustic Sensing (DAS) to transform existing infrastructure into intelligent networks, enhancing security and efficiency.

AfroSheep Animations demonstrated its engaging animated content and interactive media, designed to create compelling educational experiences for museums and tourist attractions.

Crash Productions highlighted its focus on creating impactful, youth-oriented digital content and social campaigns in partnership with major social influencers and broadcasters.

The event at Techniquest provided a backdrop for networking and discovery, reinforcing the commitment of Labs by TfW to fostering a thriving ecosystem for tech in Wales and delivering on the Welsh Government's vision of a modern, integrated, and sustainable transport network.