Knight Frank Tops National Industrial Property League Table

Property consultancy Knight Frank took the top spot in the national industrial property league table for the first half of 2020.

Research by the Radius Data Exchange showed that Knight Frank transacted the most space of any property agent, at over 5.3 m sq ft, in the first six months of the year.

In South Wales, Knight Frank’s key deals during the period included the sale of 105,000 sq ft at Brindley Road, Cardiff for Deloitte, and lettings of 124,000 sq ft in Clarion Close, Swansea (jointly with LSH) and 36,500 sq ft at Reevesland Industrial Estate, Newport.

Knight Frank shot to the UK No 1 spot after also acting on deals including Royal Mail in Sheffield (336,000 sq ft), Ocado in Bristol (150,000 sq ft) and Pricecheck in Rotherham (197,000 sq ft).

Neil Francis, head of the Logistics & Industrial team of Knight Frank in South Wales, said;