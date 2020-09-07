Barratt Homes South Wales Team Member Dubbed one of the Best in the Industry

A talented member of the Barratt Homes South Wales team has been dubbed one of the best in the industry – after scooping three National House-Building Council (NHBC) Pride in the Job Awards.

John Popple, 49, who was promoted to his role as Project Manager in February 2020, oversees Barratt Homes’ newly-launched Brunel Quarter in Chepstow and Wyedean Fields in Sedbury. He picked up the coveted 2019 NHBC Quality, Seal of Excellence and Regional Large Builder awards, after impressing judges with his excellent management skills, customer care and team leadership.

John said:

“The Pride in the Job awards are the most coveted in the industry, so I was thrilled to win twice. The auditing for the awards is extremely thorough and are set after the NHBC carry out a series of spot checks on site covering everything from technical skills, quality workmanship, customer service and site safety. “Thousands of site managers throughout the UK are judged, so to be consistently recognised for not just my own hard work, but the entire team’s is a fantastic feeling.”

John has been a loyal employee of Barratt Homes since 2005, having previously worked as a builder and roofer after leaving school in 1986. He credits the five-star developers’ dedication to its staff and brilliant on-site atmosphere as the reasons for his 15 years of service.

“Barratt Homes offers the whole package in what you want in a job,”

John said.

“They make you feel so valued as a team member, which in return makes you feel proud of the work that you do. These lessons I have transferred to my role as senior site manager. “I believe that everybody has an important role in the company, and I ensure that I put my trust and confidence in the staff to help them reach the best of their ability. It is also important to teach those starting out in the industry to get the basics right before they progress further. We never accept poor standard of workmanship – it is essential to see the product as somebody’s home, and not just bricks and mortar.” It is this passion for customer service that no doubt sealed the deal on John’s many award wins, with every customer that comes under John’s care receiving the highest standard of service throughout: “Customer satisfaction is my favourite part of my job – there really is nothing better. We offer a Meet the Builder scheme which is an ideal way for customers to put a face to the person buying a home. It is also great for the construction team, because it helps us get to know the story behind the property purchase – making it all the more special when we complete their home.”

In recognition of John’s exceptional work and continued dedication at Barratt Homes, he was promoted to Project Manager in February at both Brunel Quarter and Wyedean Fields. This is testament to the talent and expertise he brings to his role, and something which is highlighted as he accepts these awards.

The year 2019 was the tenth in a row that Barratt was awarded 5 Stars by the Home Builders Federation (HBF) for customer satisfaction. For Barratt to be awarded 5 Stars means that more than 90% of its customers would be happy to recommend their home to a friend.