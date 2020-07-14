KLM to Resume Operations from Cardiff Airport in August

From 3rd August, KLM will resume operations between Cardiff Airport and Amsterdam Schiphol Airport using an Embraer 175 aircraft, carrying 88 passengers. Throughout the summer period, passengers will have the opportunity to connect to over 100 European and intercontinental destinations via Amsterdam, offering worldwide connectivity to and from the Welsh capital.

Since the outbreak of the Covid-19 crisis, KLM has been adapting its network and flight schedule in line with travel restrictions and demand. KLM flights from Cardiff have been suspended since 27th March when air travel came to a virtual standstill, with only 5% of the carrier’s global network scheduled for operation in April and May.

Benedicte Duval, General Manager for UK & Ireland said,

“The resumption of the daily service between Cardiff and Amsterdam is testament to our long term commitment to the region. Having celebrated the 30th anniversary of the route back in 2018, we are delighted to be able to continue offering worldwide connectivity to and from Cardiff and we look forward to welcoming our Welsh customers back on board, despite the recent challenges for our industry. As borders reopen and travel restrictions begin to ease, safety is a prerequisite for KLM as we gradually resume travel. As we all adapt to this new environment, I can assure you that all KLM staff, both on the ground and on board, are committed to guaranteeing our passengers the highest levels of health & safety.”

Spencer Birns, Chief Commercial Officer at Cardiff Airport added,

“We are really looking forward to welcoming KLM back to Cardiff Airport after what has been a difficult period for the whole aviation industry. The Cardiff-Amsterdam route and KLM’s network of global connections is vital for our customers travelling to and from Wales for business, to visit friends and family, and of course to enjoy a well-earned holiday. I’d like to thank KLM for their on-going commitment to Wales. “As our airlines begin to resume flights from Cardiff, the safety and security of our team and customers remains our number one priority. We have gone above and beyond government guidance and installed a number of safety measures across the terminal so that our customers can travel with confidence through Cardiff Airport.”

KLM is gradually rebuilding its global network, opting to restart as many destinations as possible and then increasing frequencies and capacity. For July, KLM expects to operate 80% of the normal number of European destinations and 75% of intercontinental destinations. This will increase to 95% and 80% respectively for August. However, it should be noted that at present, 50% of intercontinental flights are cargo only. When international travel restrictions are relaxed, KLM will start carrying passengers to these destinations again.

Flights from Cardiff to Amsterdam are currently on sale once daily from 3rd August, and increasing to three flights a day. However, flight schedules are subject to change.

Since the Covid-19 outbreak began, KLM and Cardiff Airport have introduced a range of health & safety measures to protect customers and staff, both on board and at airports.

KLM's policy is based on international (WHO, IATA) guidelines, and includes:

The compulsory wearing of masks for all passengers, airline crew and airport handling agents in contact with customers.

for all passengers, airline crew and airport handling agents in contact with customers. The modification of customer channels on the ground with the implementation of physical distancing along the customer journey at the airport and the installation of transparent protection screens at airports when possible.

on the ground with the implementation of physical distancing along the customer journey at the airport and the installation of transparent protection screens at airports when possible. The implementation of physical distancing in the airport and on board where this is possible. Current low load factors make it possible to separate customers in most circumstances. In cases where this is not possible, compulsory face masks ensure adequate health protection.

in the airport and on board where this is possible. Current low load factors make it possible to separate customers in most circumstances. In cases where this is not possible, compulsory face masks ensure adequate health protection. The reinforcement of daily aircraft cleaning procedures , with the disinfection of all surfaces in contact with customers such as armrests, tables and screens.

, with the disinfection of all surfaces in contact with customers such as armrests, tables and screens. Adapting in-flight service to limit interaction between customers and crew members. On short flights within Europe, meal and beverage services have been suspended. On long-haul flights, cabin service is limited and preference is given to individually wrapped products.

between customers and crew members. On short flights within Europe, meal and beverage services have been suspended. On long-haul flights, cabin service is limited and preference is given to individually wrapped products. Passengers screenings are conducted on flights to certain destinations in line with government guidance. For flights departing from Amsterdam to Canada, Singapore and South Korea, passengers are physically observed. Passengers flying to the last two destinations receive an additional temperature check.

For a full overview of KLM’s safety measures, please view video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1-2OOj9DyPE&feature=youtu.be

In addition, the air in the cabin is renewed every 3 minutes. The air recycling system on board KLM aircraft is equipped with “High Efficiency Particulate Air” or HEPA filters, identical to those used in hospital operating theatres. These filters extract more than 99.99% of the smallest viruses, including those no larger than 0.01 micrometres, thus ensuring that cabin air complies with quality standards. Coronavirus type viruses, ranging in size from 0.08 to 0.16 micrometres, are filtered through the HEPA filters. For more information, please view video here:https://www.youtube.com/watch?reload=9&v=DQeleaQJfoU

In response to the current crisis and subsequent travel restrictions, since 22nd April, KLM offers its customers the opportunity to book with confidence. Date and destination changes up until 30th June 2021 are permitted free of charge. Full KLM rebooking & refund policies are available here: https://www.airfrance.co.uk/GB/en/common/page_flottante/hp/news-air-traffic-air-france.htm

Cardiff Airport has introduced a number of safety measures across the Airport so that customers can travel safely and with confidence. New measures include enhanced cleaning, more sanitizer stations, asking customers to wear three-layer, non-medical face coverings, and providing clear signage and guidance throughout the terminal to ensure social distancing. All Airport teams are fully trained on COVID-19, and are wearing face coverings and PPE to keep people safe. There is also a team of Airport Stewards on hand to help customers with the changes and help make the Airport journey as smooth as possible.

For more information on Cardiff Airport’s health and safety measures, and ‘Travel Safe’ guidance for passengers, please view their video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?reload=9&v=LfX_GmtGsd4 and FAQ webpage here: https://www.cardiff-airport.com/novel-coronavirus-covid-19-latest-advice/

KLM and Cardiff Airport remind passengers that the health and safety of their customers and staff is an absolute priority. Both teams are fully mobilized to ensure the highest levels of health and safety for their customers and to ensure they travel in complete confidence.