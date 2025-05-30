KLA’s $138 Million Investment Brings New Jobs, Innovation, and Global Opportunity to Newport

Newport is celebrating a major boost to its economy and its future as a technology hub, following the recent announcement that KLA Corporation, a global leader in semiconductor process control and enabling technology, has opened a cutting-edge $138 million research and development (R&D) and manufacturing centre in the city.

The investment is not just a win for KLA, it’s a game-changer for Newport. With space for 750 highly skilled employees, the new 237,000-square-foot facility will create a wave of new job opportunities, helping to strengthen the local workforce, attract top technical talent, and grow Newport’s reputation on the international stage as a centre of engineering and manufacturing excellence.

KLA’s local roots run deep. Its Wales-based product division, SPTS, has been a leader in semiconductor equipment innovation since 1984, winning multiple Queen’s Awards for excellence in R&D and export. Now, with this expansion, the company is doubling down on Newport’s role in the global semiconductor ecosystem, ensuring that cutting-edge technologies developed here will support industries like advanced packaging, power devices, microelectromechanical systems (MEMS), radio frequency (RF), and photonics.

The Newport site features 25,000 square feet of R&D cleanrooms, 35,000 square feet of state-of-the-art manufacturing space, and dedicated customer collaboration and demonstration areas. This will not only enable KLA to meet rising global demand, especially as AI accelerates the need for advanced chips, but it will also serve as a key anchor for Newport’s growing electronics and semiconductor community.

“This investment is about more than expanding KLA’s capacity, it’s about investing in Newport’s future,” said Dan Collins, site leader and general manager at KLA. “We’re creating high-quality jobs, advancing technology, and deepening our long-term partnerships with the local community. It’s a powerful moment for Newport, and we’re excited to play a leading role in shaping what comes next.”

Welsh and U.K. government leaders also highlighted the significance of KLA’s decision to grow in Newport.

“We have a globally renowned compound semiconductor cluster here in Wales,” said Jo Stevens, Secretary of State for Wales. “KLA’s investment strengthens our position as a leader in this vital and growing industry — driving innovation, economic growth, and opportunity for people here in Newport and beyond.”

As KLA opens its doors to a new era of innovation, Newport stands ready to reap the benefits, more jobs, enhanced skills development, and a place on the global map as a city helping to power the technologies of tomorrow.