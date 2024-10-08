Just Days Left to Register for the Western Gateway Convention Held at ICC Wales

The 2024 Convention for the Western Gateway will bring together key players from across the UK, including businesses, academics, government officials, and local leaders, to discuss how we can collectively build an economy fit for the future.

Hosted by the Western Gateway Partnership, the event on October 17 will showcase the immense potential of South Wales and Western England to lead global efforts in creating sustainable economic growth.

Book tickets here

A key highlight of the convention will be the launch of the Western Gateway’s “Plan for Sustainable Growth”, which will outline how this region can spearhead new opportunities while driving the national goal of reaching Net Zero. With a focus on innovation, connectivity, and sustainability, the plan aims to position South Wales and Western England as powerhouses for the UK’s green and digital economy.

The event will feature discussions and panels on critical topics, including:

Cyber and Technology: How can the region’s world-leading innovation take the next step forward?

How can the region’s world-leading innovation take the next step forward? Net Zero: How can low-carbon energy become the foundation of our growth ambitions?

How can low-carbon energy become the foundation of our growth ambitions? Connectivity: How can we better connect communities and economic clusters to enhance productivity and innovation?

How can we better connect communities and economic clusters to enhance productivity and innovation? Finance: What steps can we take to attract greater investment to the area?

What steps can we take to attract greater investment to the area? Nature: How do we balance sustainable economic growth while protecting and enhancing natural habitats?

With a highly skilled workforce, stronger economic growth than many of the other parts of Wales and the South West, and cutting-edge innovation, the Western Gateway region is poised for significant growth. This convention offers space for 750 business, academic, and local leaders, providing a unique opportunity to explore how you can play a part in shaping the economy of the future.

The convention will also feature a dynamic exhibition showcasing the region’s leading innovations and most exciting projects, highlighting the strengths and potential of the area.

Don’t miss this opportunity to be part of the conversation and contribute to the future of the Western Gateway. Together, we can lead the way in creating sustainable economic growth, both locally and globally.

Agenda

09:00 A roundtable with the Crown Estate: infrastructure and supply chain requirements for floating offshore wind in the Celtic Sea (Invite only) Sponsored by Crown Estate

10:00 Chair address – Sarah Williams-Gardener, Chair of the Western Gateway

10:15-11:00 Opening speeches from Ministers (Welsh/UK) – describing how the Government will support business and the Western Gateway.

Dame Nia Griffiths MP, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Wales

Rebecca Evans MS, Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning for the Welsh Government

Nathan Sanders, Managing Director at SSE Energy Systems

11:25-12:25 Leaders and business, roundtable discussion drawing out examples of how this vision could look in practice across the area.

Ralph Windeatt, Head of Business Development at AB Ports

Cllr Mary-Anne Brocklesby, Chair of Cardiff Capital Region

Zoe Metcalfe, Client Director for Local and Central Government for Atkins Realis

Ben Allwright, Chief Executive at Ogi

Prof Philip Taylor, Vice-Chancellor at the University of Bath

Lunch

13:30-14:30 – Cyber & Technology, sponsored by Brown Jacobson & Ogi

Ben Shorrock, Techspark

Leanne Connor, Business Development Manager at Thales

Catherine Hadfield, Senior lead on Clusters at Plexal

Ben Allwright, Chief Executive at Ogi

Browne Jacobson speaker

Academic Speaker

Roger Whittaker, Pro Vice-Chancellor for Research, Innovation and Enterprise, Professor of Collective Intelligence, Cardiff University

13:30-14:30 Green Energy, sponsored by AB Ports

Matt Hindle, Head of Net Zero and Sustainability at Wales and West Utilities

Gwen Parry-Jones, Chief Executive for Great British Nuclear

Bridget Hartley, Head of Regional Energy Strategic Planning at NESO

Prof Xiaohong Li, Co-director of GW-SHIFT, University of Exeter

Ralph Windeatt, Head of Business Development at AB Ports

Chair, Cllr Rob Stewart, Leader of Swansea Council

13:30-14:30 – Connectivity, sponsored by the Western Gateway

Tom Pierpoint, Commercial Development Director, Great Western Railway (GWR)

Marie Daly, Transport for Wales

Dave Lees, Chief Executive at Bristol Airport

Chair Cllr Mike Bell, Leader of North Somerset Council

Llewelyn Morgan, Head of Innovation at Systra

Dr Ges Rosenberg, Research Fellow, School of Electrical, Electronic and Mechanical Engineering, University of Bristol

Coffee Break

15:00-16:00 – Investment, sponsored by Cardiff Capital Region

Jody Table-Porter, Director of UK and Regional Funds at British Business Bank

Rhian Elston, Investment Director at the Development Bank of Wales Ed Rowberry, Chief Executive at BBRC

Ed Rowberry, Chief Executive at BBRC

Marty Reid, Set Squared

Dr Xiaohan Xue, Principal Investigator GW4 Sustainable Finance Network, University of Bath

Chair, Kellie Beirne, Chief Executive at Cardiff Capital Region

15:00-16:00 – Nature, sponsored by Atkins Realis

Michael Copleston, Director of RSPB England

Jenny Knight, Chief Executive for Stump up for Trees

Simon Crichton, Head of Nature, Food and Resources at Triodos Bank

Christian Cadwallader, Chief Executive of CCR Energy

Katherine Knight, Director of Intelligent Health

Chair – Zoe Metcalfe, Client Director for Local and Central Government for Atkins Realis

15:00-16:00 – Meet the Severn Estuary Commission

Co-chair, Cllr Tony Dyer – Leader of Bristol City Council and Board Member of Western Gateway

Co-chair, Cllr Dimitri Batrouni – Leader of Newport City Council and Board Member of Western Gateway

Dr Andrew Garrad CBE FREng – Chair of the Severn Estuary Commission

Sue Barr – Chair of the UK Marine Energy Council and Severn Estuary Commissioner

Mike Dobson – New Energies Portfolio Manager at The Crown Estate

16.00-16.30 – Drinks Reception