Jones Bros Helps Strengthen Stena Line’s Freight Operations in Birkenhead

A civil engineering firm has played a key role in the multi-million-pound expansion of one of the world’s largest ferry operators’ freight business on the Wirral.

Jones Bros Civil Engineering UK was appointed by Stena Line to provide two additional parking areas for commercial trailers, prior to cargo being shipped between Birkenhead and both Dublin and Belfast.

Work carried out by the civil engineering firm at 12 Quays Terminal include the creation of 200 additional spaces for freight, international ship and port facility security (ISPS) fencing, and four 30-metre-high lighting columns.

Cambrian, sister company of Jones Bros, undertook the surfacing works, which included more than 27,000m2 of base layer.

The 18,000m2 of access roads leading around both plots consist of Miles Macadam’s Hardipave, a hybrid between asphalt and concrete that is designed to withstand concentrated levels of movement.

The trailer parking bays were finished off with 80mm block paving, which was used to limit the damage made by heavy-duty vehicles and high volumes of traffic.

Senior contract manager at Jones Bros, Mike Davies, who led a team of 40 including apprentices and trainees, said:

“It has been fantastic to strengthen our relationship with Stena Line over the past year. “From starting in May 2024 to finishing the scheme 12 months later, we have helped transform parts of the terminal that were previously unused. “One thing you notice when you arrive at 12 Quays is how busy it is, and the extra trailer parking spaces will help alleviate some of the strain.”

Global consulting engineers Haskoning, formerly Royal HaskoningDHV, undertook the design work, which was then carried out by Jones Bros.

Haskoning principal project manager Mike Chambers said:

“We are very pleased with Jones Bros and the hard work of the team to complete the development in what proved to be some tough conditions. “It was fantastic to combine with them to find the best solutions, and the finished article is certainly impressive.”

Christian Grossie, regional port development manager at Stena Line, said:

“It has been a pleasure working with Jones Bros here at 12 Quays, Birkenhead. “The terminal is a key hub for Stena Line with 48 sailings a week across our two services to Belfast and Dublin, which have become increasingly popular with both travel and freight customers. “The increase in trailer parking will greatly improve the flow of traffic through the busy port and help ease congestion. “We are very grateful for all the hard work that has gone into delivering this scheme.”

Established in the 1950s, Jones Bros owns one of the largest plant fleets in the UK and employs approximately 500 people.

The company is currently working on contracts in various sectors including highways, flood and marine defence, waste management and renewable energy around the UK.

The company runs an award-winning apprenticeship scheme, which has produced nearly 40 per cent of its current workforce, with many of its senior managers having started out as apprentices or in a trainee role. It has recruited hundreds of apprentices over the years.