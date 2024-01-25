Jones Bros Expertise Enables Business Park Expansion to Get Up to Speed

A leading civil engineering contractor is helping accelerate plans to expand a business park in Cheshire by 50 acres.

Jones Bros Civil Engineering UK has been retained to construct a new section of spine road at the Cheshire Green Employment Park (Cheshire Green) after completing the initial phase of site works.

The development infrastructure will be financed by a £8.35m loan from North West Evergreen Fund, arranged by CBRE’s Lending team.

Ruthin-headquartered Jones Bros was the main contractor of the development, with activity including designing and building a one-kilometre spine road, a roundabout, and junctions to each of 10 units.

Stage two will see the North Wales-based firm double the length of the highway to enable the full delivery of nearly 1.5m sq ft of warehouses.

As part of the highways project, the company’s 20-strong team will also install a drainage system and carry out kerbing, surfacing, and landscaping.

In addition, streetlights will be fitted and connected, whilst a new foul treatment plant and attenuation basin are to be installed.

Jones Bros senior contract manager Mike Davies said:

“It’s wonderful to be able to play our part in the second phase of the scheme having enjoyed working on the initial stage. “We are looking forward to further strengthening our relationship with all parties associated with the development, from the landowner Phillip Posnett and project manager Avison Young to the local community.”

Herbin Duffield, Director in CBRE’s lending team, added:

“The North West Evergreen Fund is focused on funding high-quality speculative projects with a focus in high-value employment sectors, in the Cheshire locality. “We’re pleased to have arranged this loan on behalf of the fund, which will enable the employment park to expand into its next phase, in turn supporting economic growth in the area.”

Cheshire Green is on the A51 between Calveley and Barbridge, and next to Boughey Distribution. The location benefits from its easy connections with key motorways including the M6 and M56 as well as the A55 in North Wales.

The units, which are ideal for industrial, warehouse, distribution, and storage use, range from two to 20 acres in size and have access to superfast fibre broadband as well as ample parking and a frequent bus service.

Legat Owen and Fisher German are marketing the units.

Phillip Posnett, director of Cheshire Green, said:

“With continued strong demand for land in phase one, it seemed timely to open up phase two with further infrastructure works. “Having lined up the funding from the North West Evergreen Fund we ran a competitive tender process which led to Jones Bros winning the contract. “They scored highly on many fronts, and we are pleased to engage them on a further project. They are on track to successfully delivery another project for us.”

Activity is scheduled for completion in July 2024, a full calendar year after work started.

Established in the 1950s, Jones Bros owns one of the largest plant fleets in the UK and employs approximately 500 people.

The company is currently working on contracts in various sectors including highways, flood and marine defence, waste management and renewable energy around the UK.

The company runs an award-winning apprenticeship scheme, which has produced nearly 40 per cent of its current workforce, with many of its senior managers having started out as apprentices or in a trainee role. It has recruited more than 100 apprentices during the past three years.