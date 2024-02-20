John Morse Solicitors Reinforces Leadership Team with Internal Promotions

John Morse Solicitors, a distinguished law firm based in Swansea, is proud to announce the promotion of two outstanding team members, Laura Munday and Matthew Thomas, to the positions of directors.

This significant development underscores the firm's commitment to recognising hard work, dedication, and the professional growth of its staff.

Originally hailing from the Midlands, Laura initiated her professional journey with the firm in June 2013, assuming the role of a temporary legal assistant. In her pursuit of legal excellence, Laura achieved her qualification to practice law in 2019. Her ascent within the firm reached a significant milestone in January 2024 when she was elevated to the position of director.

Laura's area of specialisation covers residential conveyancing, estates, wills, and power of attorney. She studied law at Swansea University, where she undertook and completed her legal practitioner's course. This academic pursuit not only provided her with the critical legal skills needed but also deeply rooted her connection to Swansea, a city that has become both her home and the base of her professional growth.

Matthew Thomas, who joined the firm in February 2017, has mirrored Laura's path of progress. Having qualified in January 2020, Matthew has carved out a specialisation in both residential and commercial property law. A native of Pontarddulais near Swansea, Matthew's academic pursuits at Cardiff University have laid a solid foundation for his exemplary contributions to the firm and its clients.

Reflecting on their journey, Laura Munday commented:

“As we've progressed through the company, we've witnessed numerous changes – changes in the law, changes in the people. With each advancement, we've embraced more responsibility. We're proud of our growth and grateful to progress within a company that values its staff, is highly respected by its clients, and has the ambition to grow.”

Matthew Thomas shared his perspective:

“Feeling truly appreciated here makes all the difference. Unlike some firms where you might stagnate, John Morse Solicitors has embraced us as key to the firm's long-term future. Our years of hard work and loyalty have been rewarded, creating a mutually beneficial relationship, we're excited about what the future holds.”

Established in the 1980s and incorporated in 2005, John Morse Solicitors has grown to become one of the most respected and trusted small high street practices in the South Wales region. Specialising in a range of legal services including residential and commercial property, corporate commercial, wills and probate, powers of attorney, clinical negligence, and family law.