Jobs Boost from Affordable New Housing Development in Denbigh

New homes being built in Denbigh will provide around 100 jobs including apprenticeships, Castle Green Homes has confirmed.

The St Asaph headquartered homebuilder is working with Bangor based housing association Adra to deliver 110 homes on land adjacent to Ysgol Pendref on Gwaenynog Road under its Partnerships operation.

The scheme will provide 80 affordable homes and 30 for private rent.

Work started in February and is scheduled to be complete by February 2025.

Partnerships director at Castle Green Homes Eoin O’Donnell said:

“We currently have about 25 people working on site and over the coming months that will increase to more than 100. As part of our agreement with Adra we have social value targets to meet, which includes encouraging our subcontractors to offer apprenticeship opportunities on the site. In this way we hope to offer benefits to the wider community in addition to the provision of much needed modern fuel-efficient affordable homes.”

Castle Green is targeting delivering 30% of the homes it builds through the Partnerships model. Rather than ender to build affordable homes for housing associations, the company looks to identify land opportunities and take them through the planning process, following which they deliver affordable homes under land and build package deals with housing associations..

Plas Deva in Meliden was the company’s first development delivered in this way. It provided 33 houses and eight apartments for Adra. Millington Fields in Drury, Flintshire delivered a further 24 affordable homes for Adra.

Work is well underway at Plas Newydd in Prestatyn, a scheme of 102 homes. It offers a mix of two, three and four-bedroom properties including nine bungalows. The housing mix will include 46 properties for social rent and 56 for intermediate rent.

Adra director of development Daniel Parry added: