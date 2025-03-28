JCP Solicitors Guides Ascona Group in Powys Forecourt Acquisitions

JCP Solicitors has advised Pembrokeshire-based forecourt operator, Ascona Group, on the successful acquisition of three key forecourt sites in Powys, furthering the company’s ambitious UK expansion plans.

The transaction, completed with legal support from JCP’s Commercial Property and Corporate Commercial teams, saw Ascona acquire petrol station businesses formerly operated by Bradleys’ Garages in Caersws, Llanidloes, and Newtown. As part of the deal, JCP secured 20-year leases for Ascona at each location.

Led by Mark Gilroy, Director and Head of Commercial Property, and Natalie Jones, Director in the Corporate Commercial team, JCP worked closely with Ascona to ensure a smooth and efficient transaction.

The acquisition increases Ascona’s national portfolio to 62 sites, reinforcing its position as one of the fastest-growing independent forecourt operators in the UK. Headquartered in Pembrokeshire, Ascona employs over 800 people, with 301 staff based in Wales. The company serves 45,000 customers each day and is targeting the operation of 150+ sites by 2028.

Mark Gilroy, Director and Head of Commercial Property at JCP Solicitors, said:

“We are delighted to have supported Ascona Group in securing these important new locations. This acquisition not only boosts Ascona’s presence in mid-Wales but also brings new investment and opportunity to the region.”

Darren Briggs, Founder and CEO of Ascona Group, said:

“It was a pleasure to work with JCP Solicitors on this deal, we are grateful to the team for their hard work getting everything over the line. We appreciate the effort from Mark, Natalie and their teams for managing the process so efficiently.”

JCP Solicitors’ Corporate Commercial team is recognised for its specialist expertise in handling complex commercial transactions, including mergers, acquisitions, and business sales across Wales and beyond. The firm’s Commercial Property team provides expert legal advice on commercial leases, property sales and transactions, investment and development properties.