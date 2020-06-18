JCP Solicitors Celebrates Appointments During the COVID-19 Crisis

Welsh law firm, JCP Solicitors has appointed two new Directors, both of whom have been instrumental in ensuring the business continues to offer an efficient, uninterrupted service throughout the lockdown period.

Chris Q Davies is a lawyer who has been promoted to a Director in the Commercial Property team. Having spent 5 years developing his skills in Swansea, he is now assisting with the growth of the team in the South East Wales region and is primarily based in the firm’s Cowbridge office. His client base ranges from private and corporate landlords to landowners with significant property portfolios and he also deals with securities work for institutional lenders. His wide range of experience covers advice on commercial leases and licences, lease extensions, new build development schemes, commercial refinancing and commercial property sale and purchases.

Denise Warlow is a key member of JCP’s operational function, overseeing a team of 19, providing support services across all 9 of JCP’s offices including mailroom, premises, IT, front of house and switchboard services.

Denise’s appointment makes her JCP’s fifth non-lawyer Director. Denise began working for JCP 16 years ago, as a PA, before working her way up through the business. She is currently heading up the company’s six-figure investment project to upgrade its Practice Management System. Over the years Denise has also been passionate about recruiting and retaining talent through apprenticeships, having begun her career as an apprentice herself. As a result of this success, JCP recently announced the launch of a Learning and Development Academy, a project which Denise is now managing remotely.

Mark Gilroy, Senior Director and Head of Commercial Property at JCP, said:

“I am delighted to see another of my outstanding colleagues being recognised. Chris is a dynamic professional who brings sharp expertise and an eye for detail. At just 36 years of age, Chris is an impressive legal expert, who has always been ambitious for the continued success of the company and I look forward to continue working alongside him as he further develops our offering in the South East.”

Hayley Davies, Director and CEO at JCP Solicitors, said: