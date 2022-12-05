JCP Solicitors Appoints 13 Senior Associates as Part of Career Restructure

Thirteen members of one of Wales’ leading law firms, JCP Solicitors, have been appointed to the role of Senior Associate as it continues to strengthen its career opportunities to support its ongoing growth.

The legal firm, which has offices across south and west Wales, made the appointments as it introduced a new career structure aimed at recognising the dedication and expertise of its solicitors and supporting their future development.

Solicitors from Medical Negligence, Lifetime Planning, Family, Corporate Commercial, Commercial Property, Property Litigation, Employment and Court of Protection were among those who were promoted as part of the announcement.

Hayley Davies, Director and CEO at JCP Solicitors, said:

“We are committed to supporting the career development of our team and I would like to congratulate all those who have been very deservedly promoted to the role of Senior Associate. “We have introduced this new tier in recognition of the unparalleled dedication and specialist knowledge our solicitors bring, which sets us apart in Wales. This new role provides an enhanced position between Associate and Director, creating a clear and transparent pathway.”

The promotions follow another impressive year for the business, which has been recognised by numerous industry award nominations, welcomed a host of new appointments, and acted on several lucrative deals.

JCP Solicitors, which has offices in Swansea, Cardiff, Caerphilly, Carmarthenshire, Cowbridge and Pembrokeshire, offers a wide range of services including Conveyancing, Commercial Property, Family Law, Agriculture and Rural Affairs, and Personal injury.

For more information visit https://www.jcpsolicitors.co.uk/