Fourteen Schools in Torfaen to Benefit from Solar Power

Fourteen schools in Torfaen are to receive solar photovoltaic (PV) installations with support from the Welsh Government.

Eight schools in Torfaen already have PVs installed – New Inn Primary; Coed Eva Primary; Llantarnam Community Primary; Blenheim Community Primary; Ysgol Panteg; Cwmffrwdoer Primary; Croesyceiliog Comprehensive; neww build at Ysgol Gyfun Gwynllyw

The PVs have provided approximately 400,000kW of electricity, saving equivalent to over 150 tonnes of carbon dioxide and avoiding energy costs estimated at £500,000 over the last 10 years.

The new PVs will contribute to the Council’s decarbonisation goals as well as providing a potential long-term energy saving for each school.

Councillor Mandy Owen, Executive Member for the Environment, said:

“It’s wonderful that more schools will be able to generate energy their own energy, and it’s a great story to mark Wales Climate Week. We hope that all schools will be able to do the same in the future. “We are committed as a Council to reduce our impact on climate change, and this is only one of many projects we are working on.”

