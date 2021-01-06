Japanese Ambassador Tours Sony UK TEC in First Visit to Wales

Japan’s new ambassador to the UK has visited manufacturing giant Sony UK TEC, on his first visit to Wales.

Ambassador Yasumasa Nagamine visited Wales on 3rd December after his first visit in March was postponed as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Mr Nagamine visited Wales to mark the Japan – UK Season of Culture aimed at celebrating the achievements of the UK and Japan and showcasing their shared artistic, economic, cultural, and technological successes.

During his visit to Wales, the ambassador, who took over the post from Koji Tsuruoka in November 2019, took part in the launch of the Sakura Cherry Tree Project, which saw 1,000 Cherry Trees planted in parks and schools across wales. He also met with the First Minister of Wales Mark Drakeford, along with a visit to Welsh historical museum St Fagans, and the National Museum of Wales.

His trip also saw him visit global manufacturing leader Sony UK TEC, based in Pencoed, which manufactures the latest in HD and 4k broadcast camera technology for worldwide distribution.

Following the cancellation of his first visit earlier this year, the team at Sony UK TEC ensured the ambassador was able to fully experience what the facility has to offer whilst implementing social distancing and the highest Covid-19 safety measures.

During his visit he was given a tour of the facility, where he was able to observe teams working on products including Sony UK TEC’s world-class broadcast technology, along with those producing the Raspberry Pi computer, streetlight innovator Telensa, and office solution technology Nimway.

The ambassador was impressed by the efforts to maintain high quality at the facility, especially during COVID-19, as well as the passion exhibited of Sony UK TEC’s team players.

Gerald Kelly, Director of Professional Services, said the visit had been

“incredibly enjoyable and informative” and had once again highlighted the “fantastic collaborative work Japan and Wales are undertaking”.

He said: