ISO Consultancies Announce Acquisition

A provider of risk management and compliance services in Pontyclun, near Cardiff, has been acquired by a leading ISO standards consultancy.

Robinson Management Services (RMS), which helps organisations to implement and maintain ISO Standards, has acquired Charmwood Risk Management.

The deal solidifies RMS’s growth and expansion plans, enabling the company to reach new clients in Wales and Europe and offer new services.

Charmwood Risk Management has built a strong reputation for assisting clients in achieving accredited certifications across various ISO Management System Standards, including ISO 27001, 27701, 9001, 14001, and 45001. The company’s expertise in information security, data protection, business continuity, and health and safety align seamlessly with RMS's mission to help organisations manage risk, foster continual improvement, and safeguard the planet through effective ISO standards implementation.

As part of the acquisition, Charmwood MD Anthony Matthews will be joining RMS as Business Development Director, and the company will gain access to a pool of self-employed ISO consultants with many years of experience in specialist areas.

Paul Robinson, Managing Director of RMS, said of the acquisition:

“We are thrilled to announce our acquisition of Charmwood Risk Management. “Having worked with Anthony and the consultants at Charmwood previously, I can confidently say that their extensive experience and commitment to ISO excellence complement our own values and services. This acquisition allows us to gain a bigger geographical presence and also provide a more comprehensive suite of solutions to our clients, ensuring they receive the highest level of support in navigating the complexities of ISO certifications and risk management.”

Anthony Matthews added: