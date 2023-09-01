Is a Hybrid Four-Day Working Week the Future?

The four-day week may be the future of UK work, but it will only work in specific industries and it will take an intelligent approach to be successful, according to Banner.

Trials in the UK and abroad testing the viability of a four-day working week have generally been successful. 92% of the participants in the UK trial are continuing with a four-day work week after seeing revenue increases of 35% on average, and the number of staff leaving falling by 57% over a six-month period ending in Dec 2022.

On top of that, data gathered by Banner shows that interest in the concept of a four-day work week remains extremely high to this day among employees searching on Google and posting on social media.

But it may not be the right solution for every business, and even if it could work in theory, its success may depend on the type of four-day work week you adopt, according to Banner.

Alex Winstanley, Head of New Business at Banner, says:

“The world of work has always been resistant to change, but the pandemic showed us what was possible thanks to technology that enables hybrid and home working. “The four-day working week is an exciting idea for most workers, and potentially a bit scary for business owners. But the results of trials all around the world, and in the UK, have shown it can have a positive impact on productivity, staff well-being, and retention. “But there is a big difference between a fixed four-day work week in which an entire company is closed on, say, a Friday, or a hybrid-style four-day work week in which each employee has a different day of the traditional working week off. Both approaches have merit, and equally won’t be appropriate for everyone. “Either way, businesses need to consider it very carefully because one issue with the four-day work week is that, once implemented, it will be very hard to undo without negatively impacting morale. It needs an intelligent approach.”

Industries where a fixed four-day working week would probably be inappropriate include:

Logistics and other sectors with time-based performance

Retail & hospitality and other sectors that provide services to consumers when they are typically not at work

Emergency services and all other sectors that require 24-hour coverage

International traders and other sectors where work hours are dictated by international communication and cooperation

Alex Winstanley continues,