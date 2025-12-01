IoD Wales Opens Entries for 2026 Director of the Year Awards

The Institute of Directors Wales (IoD Wales) has officially launched the 2026 Wales Director of the Year Awards, marking the annual celebration of outstanding leadership across the nation.

The awards recognise exceptional business leaders who are making a difference through innovation, sustainability, equity, diversity and inclusion. Each year, more than 300 directors from across Wales come together to celebrate the individuals driving positive change in their organisations and communities.

This year, Cardiff Business School has been confirmed as the headline sponsor for the 2026 awards, continuing its long-standing partnership with IoD Wales.

Entries open on 5 December 2025, with the ceremony taking place on 8 May 2026 at ICC Wales.

This enduring partnership reflects Cardiff Business School’s deep commitment to recognising and nurturing leadership across Wales, IoD said. Their continued support helps to celebrate directors who are driving positive change, sustainable growth and responsible business, it added.

Professor Tim Edwards, Dean and Head of Cardiff Business School, said:

“These awards shine a light on the individuals driving positive change and sustainable growth across our economy. At Cardiff Business School, we believe in public value and responsible leadership, and this partnership reflects our mission to champion those values in the business community.”

Richard Selby MBE DL, National Chair of IoD Wales, added:

“The Wales Director of the Year Awards are always a highlight in the IoD calendar, celebrating those who inspire others through their leadership, innovation and commitment to doing business the right way. “This year’s event will be particularly special for me as it will be my final awards as National Chair, and we hope to introduce my successor at the ceremony. It’s a great opportunity to reflect on how far we’ve come and to look ahead to the future of leadership in Wales.”

Jo Price, Nations Manager for the IoD, said:

“The Director of the Year Awards are a true celebration of excellence, recognising leaders from every corner of Wales who are shaping a stronger economy and fairer society. “We’re delighted to have Cardiff Business School as our headline sponsor once again, whose ongoing support helps us showcase and champion responsible leadership across Wales.”

Directors from all sectors and regions of Wales are encouraged to apply. Categories include innovation, sustainability, emerging leadership and more. Finalists will be announced on 6 April, and the winners will be revealed at the awards ceremony on Friday, 8 May 2026 at ICC Wales.

Find out more and enter: https://www.iod.com/director-of-the-year-awards/wales-awards/